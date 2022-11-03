Oklahoma Sooners offer 2023 Kansas State commit, tight end Jordan Allen

Even in the midst of the season, Oklahoma is still firmly devoted to finding new members for its 2023 class. Brent Venables made it known when he was first hired that he plans to use every scholarship possible to fill out his recruiting classes with high school talent before using the transfer portal.

Oklahoma continues to look to finish its 2023 class off as strong as possible and has sent out a flurry of offers late to a few players, some of which are committed elsewhere. One of those offers went to three-star Jordan Allen out of Olathe South High School in Olathe, Kansas.

Allen is committed to the Kansas State Wildcats but was offered by Jeff Lebby. Allen is listed as an EDGE On 247Sports but plays tight end as well. With his offer coming from offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, it’s a safe assumption the Sooners want him at tight end.

With the commitment of Malachi Coleman to Nebraska, the Sooners needed to look elsewhere.

At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Allen has all the size you could want at the position. With three-star Kade McIntyre as the lone tight-end commit for 2023, it makes sense the Sooners would like to have another. Oklahoma has Kaden Helms and Jason Llewelyn as their only tight ends on the depth chart heading into next year, with Brayden Willis and Daniel Parker both set to depart at the end of the season.

Jordan Allen’s Recruiting Profile

Film

HUDL

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 3 – 7 82 Rivals 3 – 7 47 247Sports 3 – 11 82 247 Composite 3 814 8 75 On3 Recruiting 3 – 3 42 On3 Consensus 3 732 8 63

Vitals

Hometown Olathe, Kansas Projected Position Tight End Height 6-4 Weight 240

Recruitment

Offered on Oct. 29, 2022

No visit is set at this time

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

USC

Tennessee

Kansas State

Iowa

Missouri

Illinois

Washington

Vanderbilt

Iowa State

Media

