Oklahoma Sooners offer 2023 four-star edge Adepoju Adebawore out of Missouri

With Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby on board, the Oklahoma Sooners opened up new recruiting grounds in the southeast, particularly in the recruiting hotbed of Florida. At the same time, the Sooners have stayed closer to home, making Oklahoma and Kansas priorities in addition to the traditional recruiting hotbeds.

Another spot that has recently gained interest from the Sooners is another border state, Missouri. The Oklahoma Sooners sent out an offer to 2023 four-star edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore.

On3 Recruiting and the On3 Composite ranking have Adebawore as a four-star prospect. According to On3, he’s a top 50 prospect in their 2023 rankings and ranks No. 192 in their composite rankings.

Adebawore is the No. 10 player in the state of Missouri according to 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 32 edge rusher in the 2023 class.

He stands at an incredible 6-foot-4 and 235 lbs per On3 Recruiting. He’s gained interest from Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, Arkansas, and USC. Currently in On3’s recruiting prediction machine, Kansas appears to have the lead, with Oklahoma close behind. It’s still early in the cycle, so it’s likely the Sooners would be able to overtake the Jayhawks in this pivotal recruitment.

The Sooners have made a concerted effort to recruit defensive linemen, particularly defensive ends with length. They landed Kevonte Henry and R Mason Thomas in the 2022 class. Henry and Thomas are both tall and fast edge rushers.

The Sooners are gaining traction in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting cycles after finishing the 2022 class with a flurry that led to a top-eight finish.

I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma! @OU_Football @MiguelChavis65 pic.twitter.com/vQcCqDajC9 — Adepoju Adebawore (@PjBawore) February 12, 2022

Adepoju Adebawore’s Recruiting Profile

Story continues

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals 3 — 13 27 247Sports 3 — 10 28 247 Composite 3 400 10 32 On3 Recruiting 4 50 2 9 On3 Composite 4 192 5 24

Vitals

Hometown Kansas City, MO Projected Position EDGE Height 6-4 Weight 235

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 11, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Michigan

Kansas

Georgia

USC

Arkansas

Iowa State

Film

Hudl

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

2023

List