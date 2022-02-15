Oklahoma Sooners offer 2023 four-star tight end Riley Williams

Oklahoma and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley extended an offer to class of 2023 four-star tight end Riley Williams from Central Catholic High School in Portland, Ore.

Excited to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Oklahoma!! #BoomerSooner @JOE_JON_FINLEY @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/Q5peX218mS — Riley Williams (@ri_will_) February 15, 2022

The 6-foot-6, 230 pound tight end also holds offers from the usual west coast suspects like Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, USC, Utah, Washington and Washington State. Williams has also drawn interest and offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

According to On3, Williams is the No. 32 player nationally in the 2023 class, the No. 2 tight end and the top player from the state of Oregon. 247Sports ranks Williams as the 69th-best prospect nationally, the No. 3 tight end and the top player from Oregon.

ESPN rates Williams as the No. 100 recruit overall, the No. 4 tight end and the top player from Oregon. Rivals lists Williams as the No. 10 tight end and the 211th player nationally.

In the On3 consensus rankings, Williams is the No. 85 player nationally and the No. 7 tight end. Meanwhile, in the 247Sports composite rankings, Williams rates as the No. 109 player overall and the No. 6 tight end.

Riley Williams’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 100 1 4 Rivals 4 211 N/A 10 247Sports 4 69 1 3 247 Composite 4 109 1 6 On3 Recruiting 4 32 1 2 On3 Composite 4 85 1 7

Vitals

Story continues

Hometown Portland, Ore. Projected Position TE Height 6-6 Weight 230

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 14

Film

Here’s a look at Williams’ Hudl tape.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List