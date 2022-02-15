Oklahoma Sooners offer 2023 four-star offensive tackle Wilkin Formby out of Alabama

One of the interesting things about the coaching transition OU underwent is the new names that entered the recruiting discussion for the Oklahoma Sooners. Though it was disappointing to see players decommit, the Sooners have also benefited from the connections their new coaching staff have with players who hadn’t been on OU’s radar.

That’s happening again as Jeff Lebby’s connections are bringing more options into the fold.

Yesterday, the Oklahoma Sooners gave an official offer to 2023 four-star offensive tackle Wilkin Formby out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Ole Miss was previously recruiting Formby, and current projections from On3 Recruiting and 247Sports have had the talented offensive lineman leaning toward the Rebels.

247Sports last crystal ball entry was made in August by Ole Miss Insider Yancy Porter. Since that entry, Jeff Lebby moved from Ole Miss to Oklahoma to take the same offensive coordinator position. Could that signal a new option for Bill Bedenbaugh and his offensive line group?

Formby stands a towering 6 feet, 7 inches and weighs 297 pounds. Both 247Sports and On3 Recruiting have him listed as a four-star player, while Rivals has him rated as a three-star offensive tackle prospect. ESPN doesn’t have a ranking for him, bringing down his composite rating with On3 and 247Sports. Heading into his senior season, expect Formby to rise in the recruiting rankings.

Here’s what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petanga had to say about Wilkin Formby.

Displays good athletic ability at the right tackle position. Appears to have natural knee bend and hip flexibility. Demonstrates good foot and body quickness off the line of scrimmage and plays with some suddenness. Exhibits above average foot quickness in pass protection and shows the ability to anchor in his pass set. Possesses good play strength at the point of attack, showing the ability to move defenders naturally off the line of scrimmage. Possesses the ability to finish and sustain blocks. Has some nasty to him. Flashes some ability to play at the second level in space, but his skill set is more geared to a traditional power scheme. – Petanga, 247Sports.

Wilkin Formby’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals 3 — 29 55 247Sports 4 — 15 17 247 Composite 3 414 25 37 On3 Recruiting 4 162 14 11 On3 Composite 3 433 24 28

Vitals

Hometown Tuscaloosa, AL Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 295

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 14, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Alabama

Auburn

South Carolina

USC

Film

2021 season highlights via Hudl.

