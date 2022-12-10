Oklahoma Sooners offer 2023 Arkansas commit Quincy Rhodes, Jr.
As we inch closer to the early signing period and national signing day, the Oklahoma Sooners are attempting to put a bow on their 2023 recruiting class.
Brent Venables and his staff are looking to turn the holiday season into Flipmas with a late push for Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen, Texas A&M commit David Hicks, Cincinnati commit Daeh McCullough, and their latest 2023 offer goes out to Arkansas commit Quincy Rhodes.
Rhodes committed to Arkansas back in February but has seen his recruitment gain some steam in the last week. In addition to grabbing an Oklahoma offer, Missouri, Tulane, and Arizona issued offers to the talented Little Rock native.
Rhodes, a four-star EDGE in the 247Sports composite, is the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas and ranks No. 41 at his position. At 6-foot-7, he possesses incredibly disruptive length at the point of attack.
Despite his height, Rhodes does a nice job playing with leverage and is assignment-sound as a two-gap edge in the run game. He does well setting the edge to help string run plays wide and displays good closing speed to the ball carrier.
As a pass rusher, Rhodes’ long-arm rush allows him to keep the offensive lineman’s hands from engaging their blocks and displays an effective shoulder dip that allows him to corner the offensive tackle and close on the quarterback.
As a late offer in the cycle, the Sooners hope to add the strong-side defensive end to their 2023 EDGE group that includes five-star prospect Adepoju Adebawore and three-star Taylor Wein.
Quincy Rhodes’ Recruiting Profile
Projections
Film
via Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
3
—
2
60
Rivals
3
—
3
56
247Sports
4
—
2
34
247 Composite
4
420
2
41
On3 Recruiting
3
—
2
51
On3 Consensus
3
410
2
41
Vitals
Hometown
Little Rock, Ark.
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-7
Weight
255 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on Dec. 7, 2022
Notable Offers
Arkansas – Committed
Oklahoma
Arizona
Kansas State
Memphis
Missouri
Tulane
#AGTG AFTER A GREAT CONVERSATION WITH @CoachVenables @MiguelChavis65 @OU_Football I am Blessed to receive An offer!! pic.twitter.com/xbvfHNCmjr
— Quincy Rhodes Jr (@QuincyRhodesJr3) December 7, 2022