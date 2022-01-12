Oklahoma Sooners offer 2023 4-star running back Cedric Baxter, announces plans to visit Norman

In modern-day recruiting, no door is ever really closed. With the coaching change, in particular, the Sooners have opened new doors on the national recruiting scene.

Brent Venables, having spent the last decade coaching in and recruiting the Southeast, has marked out new territory for the Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff to sing their teeth into. Jeff Lebby’s experience at UCF and then Ole Miss gives them an offensive guy that has the experience that direction as well.

Even players that they weren’t necessarily in on a week or two ago, now have Oklahoma as a consideration moving forward. And that’s where we land with Cedric Baxter.

Cedric Baxter, a four-star running back out of Edgewater High School in Orlando, Fla. is the latest 2023 recruit to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma.

Extremely blessed to receive a(n) offer from The University Of Oklahoma #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/ITmaG6ccSL — Cedric “C4” Baxter Jr (@CedricBaxterJr1) January 11, 2022

What’s interesting about Baxter is that prior to the Oklahoma offer, he had released a top seven list including USC, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, Texas, Arkansas, and UCF.

This might be one of the bigger recruiting battles the Sooners will face with the who’s who of college football vying for the No. 1 running back in the 2023 class according to On3 Sports.

Baxter is the No. 4 running back in the country per 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 70 player in the country.

The Oklahoma Sooners will get an opportunity to make their recruiting pitch to Baxter who is set to take a visit to Norman on Jan. 29. Based on what we’ve seen from DeMarco Murray in his time with the Oklahoma Sooners, he’ll get quite the sales pitch from the former player.

ill be visiting oklahoma on the 29th of this month. #BoomerSooner — Cedric “C4” Baxter Jr (@CedricBaxterJr1) January 11, 2022

Here’s what national recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins of 247Sports had to say about Cedric Baxter.

Played primarily safety and a little wide receiver before settling in as the starting running back at one of Orlando’s top high school programs. Produced right away as a junior averaging just over 8.5 yards per carry while facing stiff competition week in and week out. Owns a bit of an upright running style, but makes it work as he quickly picks a lane and attacks it with a full head of steam. Does a nice job of navigating his way through traffic and will use swift little cuts to get around defenders. More than capable of breaking multiple arms tackles and seems to always be falling forward. – Ivins, 247Sports

Though the Sooners will be bringing in Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes as part of the 2022 class, the 2023 class is devoid of running back talent at this point. Given the physical nature of the position, it’s important to keep a healthy dose of talent on the roster at running back and Cedric Baxter’s presence and ability could be a huge key for the Sooners as they look to make their transition into the SEC in a few years.

Cedric Baxter’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247Sports 4 41 11 3 Rivals 4 84 15 4 ESPN 4 139 28 7 247 Composite 4 70 13 4 On3 Recruiting 4 44 12 1 On3 Composite 4 61 13 4

Vitals

Hometown Orlando, Fla. Projected Position Running Back Height 6-1 Weight 215 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on 1/11/22

visit scheduled for 1/29/22

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

USC

Alabama

UCF

Florida State

Ohio State

Arkansas

Texas

Crystal Ball

Highlights

