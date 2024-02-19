Oklahoma Sooners offensive letdowns cost them again

The Oklahoma Sooners were once again let down by their offense in a crucial game. The Sooners came out and played really good offensively and defensively in the first half, outscoring the Kansas Jayhawks 34-29.

But in the second half, they finished with just 23 points and allowed 38. The Sooners made just four shots in that half. This has become a common theme for the Sooners. Their defense can keep them in most games but their offense goes through too many lulls that ultimately cost them.

A big reason why is not having enough shot creators, playmakers or shooters on the team. Another reason why could be the scheme. The Sooners run a lot of pick and roll but it seems they don’t have the personnel to do that at a high level.

Moser talked after the game about their second-half struggles. “We were 1 of 11 from 3,” Moser said. “We missed a bunch of shots. I think you still could find ways to win when you’re shooting poorly. It was just night and day. We had seven threes in the first half. The story was the rebounding and the turnovers.”

The Sooners were outrebounded 40-29 and 9-5 on the offensive glass. But they were actually equal with Kansas in turnovers at 11 although a lot of OU’s turnovers led to easy fast-break layups.

The Sooners no doubt have an offense problem, but lucky for them, they get a week off before their next game on Saturday to hopefully fix some of their issues.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire