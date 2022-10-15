Oklahoma Sooners’ offense explodes in 52-42 win over Kansas Jayhawks

Oklahoma snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday with a 52-42 win over the No. 20 Kansas Jayhawks on homecoming weekend.

The big storyline leading up to the week was the availability of both starting quarterbacks for each team. Jayhawks starter Jalon Daniels sat out due to a shoulder injury and was replaced by Jason Bean. At the same time, Oklahoma was hopeful for the return of QB1 Dillon Gabriel, who had missed last week’s Red River Rivalry game against Texas because of a concussion suffered in the blowout loss to TCU.

With Gabriel back, Oklahoma looked like the offensive juggernaut most are accustomed to seeing from Oklahoma teams. They put up over 700 yards of offense and scored 50 points for the first time this season.

The Sooners took the ball first and promptly drove down the field for a one-yard Jovantae Barnes touchdown run. Kansas answered with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jason Bean to Lawrence Arnold. The two teams traded touchdowns again to end the first quarter tied at 14 apiece.

Oklahoma would settle in defensively allowing just 7 Kansas points in the second quarter, while the offense kept on humming for 21 points in the 2nd quarter.

An uber-athletic interception from Wyoming transfer C.J. Coldon gave the corner his second in as many weeks. The offense worked in harmony and consistently had the Jayhawks off balance all day. Running back Eric Gray finished with 176 yards on 20 carries for two touchdowns. His backup, true freshman Jovantae Barnes, ran 21 times for 69 yards with two rushing touchdowns himself.

Marvin Mims had a career-high nine catches for 106 yards, and senior tight end Brayden Willis added five catches for a career-high 102 yards for the Sooners. Oklahoma was finally able to showcase their offensive talent with a functional and capable thrower at QB.

Gabriel was 29 of 42 for 403 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a score. The Sooners quarterback threw his first interception of the season and lost two fumbles.

Oklahoma kept the foot on the gas thru the 3rd quarter, putting up another two touchdowns and kept the pressure on the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks’ inability to get stops doomed Kansas as they weren’t able to keep up with Dillon Gabriel and the Oklahoma Sooners’ offense.

The defense played well during a stretch at the end of the first quarter to midway through the second quarter, but Kansas came out guns blazing in the second half trying to catch up. They outscored the Sooners 21-17 after halftime, but the haltime deficit was too much to overcome.

The defense forced seven tackles for loss, a couple of turnovers, and recorded one sack on the day. They have work to do, but it was a better performance than what we’ve seen from them in recent weeks.

Oklahoma’s win marks their 18th straight against Kansas. It’s a confidence-building win heading into their bye week before taking on Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, on October 29th.

