Oklahoma Sooners at No. 8 In the second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings

After debuting at No. 8 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, the Oklahoma Sooners stayed at No. 8 in the second iteration of the playoff rankings.

Coming off a bye week, the Sooners at 9-0 stayed steady behind the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1, the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide, the No. 3 Oregon Ducks, the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes, the No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats, the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines, and the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans.

Take a look at the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through November 6. Where does your team rank? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/AfcSVtRMc1 — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 10, 2021

That’s a total of five one-loss teams in front of the Oklahoma Sooners, who remain one of just three undefeated teams in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Despite the Spartans’ head-to-head win over the Michigan Wolverines, they drop behind their in-state foe after losing to Purdue, who jumped into the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 19.

Oklahoma’s next opponent, the Baylor Bears, only dropped one spot in the playoff rankings after their 30-28 loss to TCU. A win this week over the Bears should move the needle for the Sooners ahead of their final two games against Iowa State and No. 10 Oklahoma State.

If the Sooners win out and then knock off a potentially top 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 championship game, it stands to reason that the Oklahoma Sooners will have done enough to work their way into the College Football Playoff.

Coming out of the bye week, it’s not surprising that the Sooners couldn’t make any upward movement in the rankings as the committee doesn’t have anything else to go on to move them up. There’s a lot of football still to play and if Oklahoma takes care of business over the next month, they should be in great position to contend for a national title.