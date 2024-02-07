Oklahoma Sooners No. 8 in ESPN’s 2024 team recruiting rankings

Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners have done a fantastic job on the recruiting trail since their head coach arrived in December of 2021. They’ve put together three consecutive top 10 classes, highlighted by the No. 5 class in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

In 2024, they’ll finish with the No. 8 recruiting class, according to ESPN (ESPN+).

He and his staff continue to stack talent year after year, building the competitive depth on the roster as they prepare for year one in the SEC. And they’ve done so by taking advantage of their proximity to the State of Texas.

The Sooners are preparing to enter the SEC by adding more talent to a 2023 class that ranked in the top five. Texas remains a key recruiting ground, as the Sooners have added several ESPN 300 prospects from there. – Haubert, ESPN

While Oklahoma and Texas make up 13 of their 28 signees, the Sooners 2024 recruiting class spanned 12 states.

It’s a balanced class with blue-chip prospects on both sides of the ball. But it’s what they did along the defensive line that may prove to be the most important moving forward.

Five-star DT David Stone returns to his home state via IMG and, as an explosive and agile big man, he can be an immediate contributor and impact presence for them in the trenches. – Haubert, ESPN

David Stone is the cornerstone piece for the Sooners this cycle. His blend of power, quickness, speed, and incredible work ethic give him an opportunity to be an instant contributor in 2024. Oklahoma needs to find some interior pass rush. While expecting a true freshman to come in and be a day-one impact player may not be reasonable, David Stone has the talent to exceed all expectations for the true freshman in year one.

In addition to Stone, the Sooners added four-star prospects Jayden Jackson, Nigel Smith, Danny Okoye, and Wyatt Gilmore. Because of their size and athleticism each of their blue chip defensive linemen has an opportunity to be instant contributors in 2024. Even if they don’t, though, this group will serve as the foundation of Oklahoma’s defensive lines for the next four years.

The Sooners have done a fantastic job on the recruiting trail and the results are beginning to follow with a 10-win season in 2023. Now they have to take a step in their development and performance as Oklahoma wades into the SEC waters in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire