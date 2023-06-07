Oklahoma Sooners No. 7 in ESPN’s impact transfer, recruiting class rankings

After a disappointing 2022 season, Brent Venables and his staff have gone to work to help fill the holes in last year’s team.

All of the work they’ve done has garnered them a top 10 ranking in ESPN’s impact transfer, recruiting class rankings (subscription required).

Some of the key newcomers ESPN lists are Dasan McCullough, Walker Rouse, Rondell Bothroyd, and Peyton Bowen.

(Peyton) Bowen is one of three five-star signings. While the experienced Dillon Gabriel returns and is likely to be QB1 to start the season, he’s no lock to finish it. Jackson Arnold, the No. 3 recruit in the 2023 class, made a strong push for the No. 1 ranking as a well-rounded player with a nice blend of arm strength, release and mobility. Whether or not he plays this season, he has the “it” factor, according to his coach, and gives the Sooners an elite talent in the wings to take over for 2024 with Heisman Trophy potential. On defense, perhaps no one has more upside than edge defender Adepoju Adebawore, who has excellent length and agility. He has so much ability that he could still make a Year 1 impact as a pass-rusher. – Craig Haubert, ESPN

The Sooners finish behind USC, Miami, Florida State, LSU, Colorado, and Oregon.

McCullough and Bothroyd are the two most highly thought of. McCullough was a freshman All-American last season as he racked up 49 tackles, six and a half tackles for loss, and four sacks.

Bothroyd brings a ton of experience as he is a five-year player with Wake Forest. He brings 136 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in his career, with 14 sacks over the last two seasons. He hopes to bolster a defensive line that really struggled in Venables’ first season as head coach.

The article also mentions Texas Tech transfer Reggie Pearson Jr. who brings experience and toughness to the secondary.

Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony is also mentioned as he comes with limited production but brings a lot of speed and good route-running ability to the squad.

While five-star QB Jackson Arnold gets the headlines, the most potential of any newcomer might be edge defender Adepoju Adebawore who is a long, athletic player who showed flashes of his elite ability during the spring game.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire