Oklahoma Sooners up to No. 4 in the final 247Sports composite rankings for 2023 cycle

And just like that, poof, it was gone.

The 2023 recruiting cycle has now officially closed after national signing day on Wednesday. The Oklahoma Sooners didn’t have a whole lot going on but closed the book on the 2023 recruiting class with one more signature from local product Taylor Heim.

Heim gave the Oklahoma Sooners 26 players in the cycle. Of the top 10 teams in the 247Sports composite rankings, only Oregon (29) and Alabama (28) had more prospects signed to their recruiting classes than Oklahoma.

Only Alabama, Georgia, and Texas brought in more five-star prospects than Oklahoma’s three. Though Texas finished higher in the final team rankings than the Sooners, the Red River Rivals tied in the number of four and five-star prospects signed at 17.

Additionally, the Sooners are one of six current or future SEC teams in the top 10 of the composite team rankings. 12 of the top 25 are current or future SEC teams.

Here’s a look at the top 25 of the 247Sports team rankings.

Alabama Crimson Tide

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: S Caleb Downs (No. 6)

For more coverage on Alabama, check out Roll Tide Wire.

Georgia Bulldogs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: Edge Damon Wilson (No. 20)

For more on the Georgia Bulldogs, check out UGA Wire.

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: QB Arch Manning (No. 1)

Check out Longhorns Wire for more coverage of the Texas Longhorns.

Oklahoma Sooners

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Top Signee: QB Jackson Arnold (No. 8)

For more on the Oklahoma Sooners, check out Sooners Wire.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Top Signee: WR Brandon Inniss (No. 35)

For more on Ohio State, check out Buckeyes Wire.

LSU Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: OT Zalance Heard (No. 15)

Check out LSU Wire for more coverage of the Tigers.

Miami Hurricanes

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: OT Francis Mauigoa (No. 10)

Oregon Ducks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: WR Jurion Dickey (No. 21)

For more on Oregon, check out Ducks Wire.

Tennessee Volunteers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: QB Nicholaus Iamaleava (No. 3)

For more on Tennessee, check out Vols Wire.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: OT Charles Jagusah (No. 61)

For more coverage of Notre Dame, visit Fighting Irish Wire.

Clemson Tigers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: DT Peter Woods (No. 33)

For more Clemson coverage, check out Clemson Wire.

USC Trojans

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: WR Zachariah Branch (No. 4)

For more on USC, check out Trojans Wire.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: OT J’ven Williams (No. 40)

For more Penn State coverage, check out Nittany Lions Wire.

Florida Gators

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: DL Kelby Collins (No. 42)

For more Florida coverage, check out Gators Wire.

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: DT David Hicks (No. 7)

For more coverage on Texas A&M, check out Aggies Wire.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: ATH Nyckoles Harbor (No. 19)

Auburn Tigers

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: DL Keldrick Faulk (No. 74)

For more coverage on the Auburn Tigers, check out Auburn Wire.

Michigan Wolverines

Helmet

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: Edge Enow Etta (No. 116)

For more Michigan coverage, check out Wolverines Wire.

TCU Horned Frogs

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: WR Cordale Russell (No. 100)

Florida State Seminoles

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: WR Hykeem Williams (No. 31)

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: OT Spencer Fano (No. 95)

Arkansas Razorbacks

a Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: CB Jaylon Braxton (No. 140)

For more Arkansas coverage, check out Razorbacks Wire.

Michigan State Spartans

Oct 30, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans fans celebrate after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: EDGE Bai Jobe (No. 54)

For more Michigan State coverage, check out Spartans Wire.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sep 7, 2019; Boulder, CO, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers fans cheer at the end of the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Sports

Top Signee: WR Malachi Coleman (No. 66)

For more coverage on Nebraska, check out Cornhuskers Wire.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Top Signee: S Isaac Smith (No. 146)

