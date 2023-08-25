Oklahoma Sooners No. 3 in USA TODAY Sports 2023 Big 12 preview

The Oklahoma Sooners have dominated the Big 12 conference since its inception in 1996. They’ve won 14 conference titles, one less than every Big 12 school combined.

This is the final year for the Sooners in the Big 12 as they head off to the SEC in 2024. The Sooners would love nothing more than to get that 15th title and leave a sour taste in the mouths of fans and the Big 12 commissioner.

USA TODAY Sports put together their Big 12 college football preview. They have the Sooners coming in at No. 3 behind the Texas Longhorns and the defending champs, Kansas State Wildcats.

How bad was the first season for Sooners coach Brent Venables? Oklahoma had its first losing record since 1998 and its worst loss ever to rival Texas. However, there is reason for optimism. The last four losses were each by three points, and a host of transfers on defense – especially up front – should bring massive gains to Venables’ area of expertise. QB Dillon Gabriel will likely be better after an inconsistent junior season, and a run in the Big 12 seems possible. – Erick Smith, USA TODAY Sports

A third-place finish would be good for most teams, and frankly, after last season, it would be good for Oklahoma.

But this is Oklahoma. Oklahoma is used to winning championships. Brent Venables is used to winning championships. Yes, as a defensive coordinator, but he played a huge role in both Oklahoma’s and Clemson’s success over the last two decades.

Team 129 has a chance to prove last year was a fluke. They have a chance to leave their mark on the Big 12. That’s what has fans so excited.

All offseason, Oklahoma fans been beaten down by the “Nebraska Cornhuskers of the SEC narrative.”

They couldn’t respond because how could you after going 6-7? They had to take it, but now it’s time to see who is right on the field.

Hold on just a little bit longer, Sooner fans. We are eight days away from some football in Norman.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire