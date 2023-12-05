Oklahoma Sooners at No. 12 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll
As championship weekend played out on Saturday, Oklahoma’s hopes of landing in a New Year’s Six bowl were dashed. They weren’t able to move up any higher in the College Football Playoff rankings.
They also remained at No. 12 in the latest US LBM Coaches poll after the conference title games played out.
The group of teams ranked nine through 13 remained in the same spots. Missouri was No. 9, followed by Penn State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and LSU.
After their Big 12 title blowout of Oklahoma State, the Texas Longhorns moved up three spots into a tie for No. 4 with the Alabama Crimson Tide, who jumped up four spots after their win over Georgia. The Bulldogs fell to No. 6 after their SEC title loss.
Michigan, Washington, and Florida State each moved up one spot, with the Wolverines taking over the No. 1 spot in the nation.
Oklahoma State, after losing by 28, fell out of the top 20 to No. 21 behind SMU and Liberty, who won their conference title games. The Liberty Flames completed an undefeated season and earned a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against the Oregon Ducks.
For the Sooners, the No. 12 finish marks a strong rebound season for Brent Venables and his program after their 6-7 season a year ago. Still, it could have been better had Oklahoma taken better care of the ball in losses to Kansas and the Cowboys.
The Sooners’ bowl opponent, the Arizona Wildcats, moved up one spot to No. 14 in the latest poll. The Wildcats provide an intriguing opponent with an offense and defense that rank in the top 25 in both scoring offense and scoring defense.
If Oklahoma can complete the season with a win in the Alamo Bowl, the Sooners will likely go into the 2024 season inside the top 25.
Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
13-0
1535 (51)
+1
2
Washington
13-0
1,482 (8)
+1
3
Florida State
13-0
1358
+1
4 (tie)
12-1
1351
+3
4 (tie)
12-1
1351
+4
6
12-1
1275
-5
7
11-1
1187
–1
8
11-2
1092
-3
9
Missouri
10-2
1023
–
10
10-2
952
–
11
Ole Miss
10-2
932
–
12
10-2
898
–
13
9-3
796
–
14
Arizona
9-3
642
+1
15
Louisville
10-3
642
-1
16
9-3
633
–
17
10-3
426
–
18
North Carolina State
9-3
423
+2
19
SMU
11-2
375
+5
20
Liberty
13-0
315
+2
21
Oklahoma State
9-4
299
-2
22
Oregon State
8-4
295
-1
23
8-4
226
–
24
Tulane
11-2
139
-6
25
James Madison
11-1
114
–
Others Receiving Votes
Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1
