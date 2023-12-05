Oklahoma Sooners at No. 12 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll

As championship weekend played out on Saturday, Oklahoma’s hopes of landing in a New Year’s Six bowl were dashed. They weren’t able to move up any higher in the College Football Playoff rankings.

They also remained at No. 12 in the latest US LBM Coaches poll after the conference title games played out.

The group of teams ranked nine through 13 remained in the same spots. Missouri was No. 9, followed by Penn State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and LSU.

After their Big 12 title blowout of Oklahoma State, the Texas Longhorns moved up three spots into a tie for No. 4 with the Alabama Crimson Tide, who jumped up four spots after their win over Georgia. The Bulldogs fell to No. 6 after their SEC title loss.

Michigan, Washington, and Florida State each moved up one spot, with the Wolverines taking over the No. 1 spot in the nation.

Oklahoma State, after losing by 28, fell out of the top 20 to No. 21 behind SMU and Liberty, who won their conference title games. The Liberty Flames completed an undefeated season and earned a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against the Oregon Ducks.

For the Sooners, the No. 12 finish marks a strong rebound season for Brent Venables and his program after their 6-7 season a year ago. Still, it could have been better had Oklahoma taken better care of the ball in losses to Kansas and the Cowboys.

The Sooners’ bowl opponent, the Arizona Wildcats, moved up one spot to No. 14 in the latest poll. The Wildcats provide an intriguing opponent with an offense and defense that rank in the top 25 in both scoring offense and scoring defense.

If Oklahoma can complete the season with a win in the Alamo Bowl, the Sooners will likely go into the 2024 season inside the top 25.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Michigan 13-0 1535 (51) +1 2 Washington 13-0 1,482 (8) +1 3 Florida State 13-0 1358 +1 4 (tie) Texas 12-1 1351 +3 4 (tie) Alabama 12-1 1351 +4 6 Georgia 12-1 1275 -5 7 Ohio State 11-1 1187 –1 8 Oregon 11-2 1092 -3 9 Missouri 10-2 1023 – 10 Penn State 10-2 952 – 11 Ole Miss 10-2 932 – 12 Oklahoma 10-2 898 – 13 LSU 9-3 796 – 14 Arizona 9-3 642 +1 15 Louisville 10-3 642 -1 16 Notre Dame 9-3 633 – 17 Iowa 10-3 426 – 18 North Carolina State 9-3 423 +2 19 SMU 11-2 375 +5 20 Liberty 13-0 315 +2 21 Oklahoma State 9-4 299 -2 22 Oregon State 8-4 295 -1 23 Tennessee 8-4 226 – 24 Tulane 11-2 139 -6 25 James Madison 11-1 114 –

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

