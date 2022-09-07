Oklahoma Sooners No. 10 in CBS Sports Power Rankings

With the beginning of football season comes the weekly tradition of fans going through power rankings and then tweeting about how their team is too low and how their rivals are too high. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports will surely have his mentions full for the next few days.

After the AP Poll, Coaches Poll and JP Poll–courtesy of Josh Pate and Late Kick, all had the Sooners No. 7 in the nation, Dodd strayed away from that and put the Sooners at No. 10.

Baylor and Oklahoma State are both ahead of OU in these inaugural rankings, with the Cowboys at No. 9 and the Bears at No. 6. The final Big 12 team to crack Dodd’s power rankings was Texas at No. 24.

After allowing more than 500 total yards to Central Michigan, Oklahoma State being in the top ten and ahead of the Sooners is quite interesting.

Here’s what Dodd had to say about the Sooners:

The only drama in Brent Venables’ debut was the Sooners covering late against UTEP. There wasn’t a dry eye when the career assistant got the game ball from athletic director Joe Castiglione after his first game as coach. – Dodd, CBS Sports

Good teams win, great teams cover.

The latter half of the top six is where things get interesting.

Firstly, Baylor is in there, but more interestingly, Texas A&M is ahead of Michigan. Also, one team that was in the top six in the AP Poll, Coaches Poll and JP Poll is not in the top six in these rankings. That would be Clemson, who are all the way down at No. 12.

It’s hard to get mad at power rankings, especially after one week, but some of these rankings are just strange. USC should not be ahead of Clemson.

As it pertains to the Sooners, the No. 10 ranking is fine. The quality of opponent matters and that will be something to keep in mind until OU begins conference play in week four.

