Oklahoma Sooners No. 1 in USATODAY Sports Big 12 Power Rankings

It’s “way-too-early” season as analysts across the college football world release their early power rankings as spring ball winds down.

Pro Football Focus had the Sooners No. 9 in their power rankings. College Football News has the Sooners No. 1 in the Big 12.

Still more than four months away, everything’s pointing to Oklahoma being the team to beat in the Big 12. Of course, the Sooners will need to prove it on the field, but with questions about many of the Big 12 teams, there isn’t a team that stands above the rest. Oklahoma looks good on paper, but that paper wasn’t worth much last season.

But new year and new coach and fans and analysts are overwhelmingly positive about the Sooners prospects in 2022. In USATODAY Sports recent Big 12 power rankings, Erick Smith put the Sooners as the top team in the conference.

Applying conventional wisdom, there would be an expectation that the Sooners would take a step back after losing their coach and several players to the transfer portal, including quarterback Caleb Williams. Venables, however, is bringing a fresh approach, especially on defense, that has been embraced by the holdovers. Central Florida transfer Dillon Gabriel steps in behind center with former Ole Miss coordinator Jeff Lebby leading the offense. Venables, who was the architect of Clemson’s title-winning defenses, knows how to get that until performing. This is still the team to beat, though the race won’t be easy. – Smith, USATODAY Sports

What’s stood out about the Big 12 over the last several years is the depth of the conference. It’s a league where teams 1-5 are pretty close. Oklahoma may be the favorite, but Texas, Oklahoma State, Baylor, and a trip to Iowa State will provide challenges to Oklahoma’s return to the Big 12 throne.

Let’s take a look at how Erick Smith ranked the Big 12.

Oklahoma Sooners

Coaches and quarterbacks leave, the world turns, and Oklahoma is still the favorite in the Big 12 conference. That’s some staying power.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) returns an interception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State returns the most experienced quarterback in the Big 12, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be the best team. Spencer Sanders career with the Cowboys best resembles the “Texas Giant” at Six Flags. Ups and downs, twists and turns. It has its moments that are fun, but often you get off the ride and your head hurts and your back aches.

Baylor Bears

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) scores a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears return one of the best offensive lines in the country and Gerry Bohanon looks to build off of a solid 2021. Replacing Terrell Bernard and Jalen Pitre on defense will be huge if the Bears hope to contend in 2022.

Kansas State Wildcats

Nov 13, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Julius Brents (23) celebrates the tackle of West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Deuce Vaughan is one of the best weapons in the country. On a better team, he’d get a lot more love from the national media. If Adrian Martinez can take care of the ball, Kansas State will be dangerous.

Texas Longhorns

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball as TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) defends during the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If Quinn Ewers is able to match the hype, Texas will finish in the top three in the conference. However, as we’ve seen over the last couple of seasons with Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams, the Big 12 doesn’t care how highly regarded you are in recruiting rankings. He’ll get help from one of the best running backs and wide receivers in the country in Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (90) grabs the shirt of Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The acquisition of J.T. Daniels through the transfer portal took the Mountaineers from a bottom tier of the Big 12 team to potential contender. The defense could be really good with one of the best defensive lines in the country. If West Virginia can get any consistent offense, they’ll be dangerous in 2022.

Iowa State Cyclones

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 19: DaShaun White #23 of the Oklahoma Sooners receives a face mask penalty against Xavier Hutchinson #8 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half during the 2020 Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

No team disappointed more in 2021 than the Iowa State Cyclones. Well, maybe Texas.

Losing Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Charlie Kolar, and Mike Rose doesn’t bode well for Matt Campbell. A steep drop off is incoming for the Cyclones.

TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) is defended by Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Gavin Potter (19) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a new era of football in Fort Worth as Sonny Dykes takes the reins from former head coach Gary Oatterson. Dykes offense helped SMU’s resurgence over the last couple of years and hope to get the best out of Max Duggan in 2021. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston is a player primed for a breakout season in 2022.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oct 16, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (25) celebrates with linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle (2) and defensive back DaMarcus Fields (23) after intercepting the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech is making some hay in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but they’re still a few years away from seeing those efforts bear fruit on the football field. Joey McGuire reinvigorated a fan base that’s eager to see the Red Raiders emerge as a football power.

Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 27, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold gets ready to lead the team onto the field before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Year one for Lance Leipold was a nice start to pulling the Kansas Jayhawks out of the dregs of college football. They were competitive in 2021 and have a chance to take another step in 2022. What success looks like is relative for the Jayhawks, but if they can get a couple conference wins they might just be on their way.

