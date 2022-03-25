Oklahoma Sooners newcomer: TE Jason Llewellyn

I mean this is just a big man.

The four-star tight end out of Aledo, Texas will be wearing No. 87 for the Sooners and clocks in at 6’5” and 260 pounds. He’s 18 years old. His ranking depends on who you ask, but he was viewed as a top 20 tight end in his recruiting class.

Llewellyn helped bring a state title to Aledo and received several offers from big players in college football like the Texas Longhorns. He was expected to choose the in-state Longhorns but ended up choosing the Sooners over Alabama, Ole Miss and others. Something I thought was interesting was that Llewellyn also had an offer from Yale.

Aledo used him in a variety of ways, lining him up as a standard tight end and out wide as a receiver. And yes, he can block in the run game. Jeff Lebby is going to have a lot of fun with Llewellyn.

I really like the versatility that he brings. Guys that are as big as him typically slow down a bit, but Llewellyn doesn’t seem to have any trouble using his speed in the open field.

Llewellyn has been committed to Oklahoma since February of last year. Like the rest of us, he was also shocked when Lincoln Riley took the USC head coaching job. When Bob Stoops went on his damage control recruiting trip, Llewellyn was one of the first recruits he visited.

Unlike many of Riley’s recruits, he stayed with the Sooners. That’s a big win for them before he even takes a snap in Crimson and Cream.

