Oklahoma Sooners National Signing Day Preview: Here are the players you need to know

At long last, the time is nearing. The close of another recruiting cycle across the NCAA.

For the Oklahoma Sooners, this cycle has been nothing short of eventful. There’s been ups and downs, highs and lows, and yet with the national signing day on the horizon the Sooners currently sit with a top 10 class and are knocking on the door of adding more,commits to that class. We’ve taken the liberty of mapping all you need to know for this signing class below.

The Committed

As it stands the Sooners currently have 16 signees already in the boat. Of that total over half are currently on campus and enrolled at Oklahoma while others like four-star OL Jake Taylor, four-star RB Gavin Sawchuk will join the team in the summertime.

The Sooners made sure to make in-state Oklahoma star, and commit, Gentry Williams a priority and because of it will have fought off the likes of Florida, Arkansas, and Jackson State. They will see him sign for Oklahoma on signing day.

Williams needed to meet and hear from the current staff before making any final decisions on if he would back off his commitment or not. He won’t and he’ll be a Sooner we will be able to see in the summer.

The Targets

The Sooners have seven prospects in their sights as we approach signing day. One of these particular seven won’t be signing until March but the others will be seeing their recruitments close in just a short few days.

Devon Campbell, OL

Devon Campbell is a consensus top 10 prospect in this recruiting class and will be choosing between the two Red River foes in Oklahoma and Texas.

He’s a gifted athlete who projects best along the interior of the offensive line but has the ability to play tackle. He’s athletic enough to play two sports (basketball) and plays two ways on a football field as he could very much be a Power Five defensive tackle.

Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh is as well regarded as an offensive line coach as there is in the country and is going head to head with Kyle Flood of Texas who is a great coach as well.

Story continues

Ultimately, Texas seems like the ultimate lean here but the Sooners have done everything in their power to give them a shot. Texas has been at the front for almost half a year and barring some real Sooner magic, this seems like it may not favor the Sooners. We’ll all find out sooner rather than later.

Josh Conerly Jr., OL

Another five-star offensive lineman is in the Sooners’ sights, Josh Conerly is a pure offensive tackle and has some of the best athleticism in the class.

His January official visit was great according to those close to him but his recruitment remains open. The Sooners are competing with Miami, Washington, Michigan, Oregon, and USC for his services. Landing him or Campbell would easily be the biggest offensive line recruiting wins in years for the Sooners. Michigan looks like the leader here but without a final decision not happening until March, there’s time for someone to maybe steal him.

R. Mason Thomas, Edge

Coming out of Fort Lauderdale, R. Mason Thomas is one of two Sooners targets that is committed currently to another school. As of right now he’s an Iowa State commit but he’s visited many schools since that commitment in July.

With Miguel Chavis as the Sooners’ new defensive ends coach, the Sooners got involved in the race and have put themselves in a great spot for Thomas and his Cardinal Gibbons high school teammate we’ll be mentioning later.

Miami looks like the Sooners’ biggest threat here and one cannot rule out the possibility of Thomas sticking with his Iowa State pledge.

Ahmad Moten, DT

Ahmad Moten is the aforementioned high school teammate of R. Mason Thomas.

He visited Norman with Thomas in January and has been in the Sooners sights since Brent Venables was hired. He’s seen the most recruiting exposure since the start of his senior season and while he’s relatively new to the process it doesn’t look like the decision will drag out too much longer.

UNC, Tennessee, and Miami seem like the rest of the competition OU has to deal with.

Gracen Halton, DL

Gracen Halton is another new target in the fold and represents another defensive lineman the Sooners have targeted since Venables has taken over.

New defensive tackles coach Todd Bates has made his presence known and his official visit went so well it forced Halton to back off his Oregon pledge. Recruiting insiders seem to favor Oklahoma here. He’ll be making his decision Wednesday.

Kevonte Henry, Edge

Kevonte Henry is the other Sooners target that’s currently committed to another school.

Henry is a Michigan commit and doesn’t seem too locked into that commitment at the moment as he’s been looking around and visiting other places as well.

Arizona is trending upwards with 247’s Greg Biggins logging a crystal ball prediction for Arizona while On3 Recruiting Director issued a projection for Henry to land at Oklahoma. Oklahoma still has more than a puncher’s chance but Arizona and their head coach Jedd Fisch is a real threat.

Jamarrien Burt, ATH

Jamarrien Burt is the seventh and final Sooners’ prospect to look out for as national signing day comes to a close. He was once a Florida commit like early enrollees Nick Evers and Jayden Gibson but backed off that pledge and is on the market.

He’s listed as athlete but all things point to him being a college cornerback as it stands right now. Utah and Missouri would be the Sooners biggest threat but as it stands right now, all things point to Oklahoma.

Summary

The Sooners can put a bow on this 2022 class and barring any crazy movement should be able to secure a top 10 class despite going through a coaching change at the absolute tail end of the recruiting cycle.

It’s a testament to Brent Venables and his staff’s ability to hit the ground running and that doesn’t include their work in the transfer portal. This type of momentum can absolutely carry right on over to offseason workouts and into the 2023 recruiting cycle.

