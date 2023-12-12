Oklahoma Sooners named Team of the Week by Andy Katz

The Oklahoma Sooners faced two of their tougher tests this season last week and continued their undefeated season. They took on the Providence Friars at home and the Arkansas Razorbacks in what was essentially a road game in Tulsa, Okla.

The Sooners dominated both teams, winning by an average of 15 points between the two of them. The offense was great in both games, averaging 75.5 points per game. The defense was also stellar in both games only allowing an average of 60.5 points per game. They allowed 31 points or fewer in three out of the four halves.

Their wins over the Friars and Razorbacks earned the Sooners college basketball Team of the Week from Andy Katz.

🏆 Weekly Awards from @TheAndyKatz 👇 Team of the Week: Oklahoma

Player of the Week: Zach Edey pic.twitter.com/oaaYD9IHcA — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 11, 2023

The Sooners also skyrocketed up the rankings as well. They were No. 22 last week in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll but are now all the way up to No. 12. In the AP Poll, they went from No. 19 to No. 11.

With another win this Saturday vs. the Green Bay Phoenix, they could be headed for a top-10 showdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels the following week. The most important thing is stacking wins. They have four games left until Big 12 play starts, and we all know how daunting that can be.

Realistically, the Sooners should win at least three of the next four games. North Carolina is the wildcard because even though it’s not technically a home game for the Tar Heels, it is in Charlotte, NC.

For now, this has been a fun team to watch, but now it’s not just local fans taking notice. With the Team of the Week honor, the whole country is taking notice as well.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire