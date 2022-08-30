Oklahoma Sooners name captains for season opener vs. UTEP

On Monday, the Oklahoma Sooners checked off several items on their game week agenda one by one, culminating in the release of their captains to open the 2022 season vs. UTEP.

Dillon Gabriel, Brayden Willis, DaShaun White, David Ugwoegbu, and Justin Broiles will serve as captains in week one vs. the Miners.

During fall camp, Brent Venables shared how the Sooners would go about picking their captains for the season opener.

“I believe in promoting older guys who have been here,” Venables said. “They’ve paid a price. It means a little more something to them. Being a senior should be a big deal. Needs to be a big deal. We’re going to honor that and recognize that.”

Venables added during his coaches show on Monday night that the Sooners will elect captains each week.

On his radio show Brent Venables explains they will have game captains throughout the season. So they’ll be different each week. Team captains will be honored at end of year banquet with team issued jackets. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) August 30, 2022

Transferring in from UCF, Dillon Gabriel has been one of the highlights of the offseason. His teammates and coaches have raved about his leadership and work ethic. He’s worked diligently to build relationships with his offensive teammates, taking the pass catchers and offensive linemen on separate retreats. The unquestioned starter for the Oklahoma Sooners, Gabriel looks to build upon a productive career at UCF for OU.

One of the leaders on this team for more than a year, Brayden Willis, looks to be on the verge of a breakout season. The starting tight end in Oklahoma’s depth chart release, Willis has the size and the athleticism to be a game-changer for Oklahoma’s offense. He’s played in 35 games since 2018, posting career bests in the passing game as part of a H-Back rotation in 2021.

DaShaun White is one of the more experienced players on this team heading into 2022. He’s played in 41 games over four seasons and 36 games as a three-year starter for the Sooners. Now set to unveil the “Cheetah” position in Brent Venables’ defense, White’s leadership and experience will help a Sooners’ defense that is breaking in eight new starters on defense.

Like White, David Ugwoegbu is one of the more experienced players on the defense. Though he hasn’t started as much at linebacker, he’s played in 33 games for the Oklahoma Sooners. After a fantastic offseason in Jerry Schmidt’s strength and conditioning program, Ugwoegbu looks primed for a breakout season at MIKE linebacker.

Not to be overlooked is senior safety Justin Broiles, who was listed on the initial depth chart as an option to start along with Key Lawrence. But even if Broiles doesn’t start, he’ll find ways to make an impact on the field, namely on special teams. Only Patrick Fields played more snaps than Broiles for Oklahoma’s defense in 2021. He’s an important member of the special teams’ units as well, playing on each unit in 2021.

Depth chart? Check. Media availability? Check. Captains released? Check. Coaches show? Check.

Looks like it’s time to play some football.

