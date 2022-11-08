Oklahoma Sooners name captains for matchup with West Virginia

The Oklahoma Sooners will be heading all the way to Morgantown, West Virginia for their week 11 matchup against the Mountaineers. After their loss to the Baylor Bears, the Sooners still need one more win to be bowl eligible.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers are reeling. They’ve lost three straight and are 3-6 on the season. This could very well be head coach Neal Brown’s last year in Morgantown.

The Sooners have named their team captains for this week. Michael Turk, McKade Mettauer, Jalen Redmond, Chris Murray, and Billy Bowman will lead the Sooners into this contest.

Morgantown isn’t the easiest place to play, but thankfully, the game has been given an 11 a.m. kickoff. This will be the first time the Sooners have played the Mountaineers in Morgantown in the afternoon since WVU joined the Big 12.

The Mountaineers will need to win all of their remaining games to be bowl eligible. The Sooners could very well put a stop to those ambitions on Saturday.

Bowl eligibility is by no means the bar for success in Norman, but the Sooners getting that particular monkey off their back before Oklahoma State comes in for Bedlam would be a very good thing.

Story continues

List

5 things to consider when thinking about Oklahoma's future

List

Oklahoma's updated game-by-game win projections from ESPN after loss to Baylor

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Ben on Twitter @bendackiw.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire