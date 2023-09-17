Oklahoma Sooners moving on up in US LBM Coaches Poll after win over Tulsa

The Oklahoma Sooners’ blowout win over Tulsa set them on a strong trajectory as they get ready for the start of Big 12 play.

The 66-17 win highlighted an explosive passing game with an opportunistic defense showing weekly improvements. After the win, the Sooners moved up two spots to No. 14 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Sooners are now the second highest-rated Big 12 team after the Kansas State Wildcats dropped out of the poll following their loss to Missouri. Oklahoma and Texas are the only Big 12 schools ranked in the latest iteration of the coaches poll. Just like Brett Yormark planned.

Nothing changed for the teams ranked No. 1 through 8 from last week, as everyone held serve, even if several teams might have struggled out of the gate. Notre Dame and Utah rounded out the top 10.

Georgia, Michigan, and Texas all suffered slow starts but shined in the second half to pull away from their opponents.

Despite ultimately winning the game, Alabama struggled with South Florida and hasn’t found their quarterback through three weeks of the season. They dropped out of the top 10 to No. 12 in the nation.

Colorado, who was able to stay undefeated with a win over Colorado State on Saturday night, moved up to No. 19 in the poll. They remain one of the most intriguing stories in college football.

As for Oklahoma and Texas, if they’re able to navigate the next couple of matchups on their schedule, the Red River Rivalry could be looking at an undefeated matchup of top 10 teams.

A look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 15 Kansas State.

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 114; Missouri 44; Fresno State 43; Florida 41; Kentucky 28; Texas Christian 26; Maryland 19; Kansas 17; Auburn 16; Texas A&M 11; Syracuse 10; Air Force 9; Tulane 7; Central Florida 5; Wyoming 3; Ohio 3; James Madison 3; Wake Forest 2; Louisville 2; Memphis 1; Brigham Young 1; Arkansas 1.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire