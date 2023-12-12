Oklahoma Sooners moving up in latest Bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi

The Oklahoma Sooners are off to a fantastic start on the hardwood in the 2023-2024 season. They’re 9-0 and have had some significant, resume-building wins as Oklahoma searches for their first NCAA tournament bid in the Porter Moser era.

They’ve made significant headway toward that goal through nonconference play. With Big 12 play looming, it was imperative for the Sooners to perform well in the nonconference slate, and they’ve done just that. Notable wins over Iowa, USC, Providence, and Arkansas have Moser and the Sooners on the right track with four games remaining before Big 12 play opens against Iowa State.

They’ll face a significant test when they go to Charlotte, North Carolina, to take on the No. 9 Tar Heels in the Jumpman Invitational. But they’ve put the work in this season and look like one of the better teams in the country this season.

Oklahoma’s recent wins over Providence and Arkansas gave them a big bump in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. That jump to No. 12 in the nation was followed by another significant bump in the latest Bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

Here’s where the Big 12 landed in Lunardi’s latest projections for the NCAA tournament.

1. Kansas Jayhawks (9-1)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Wins: No. 17 Kentucky, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 4 UConn, Missouri

Notable Losses: No. 4 Marquette

Up Next: Indiana, Yale, Wichita State

2. Houston Cougars (10-0)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Wins: Utah, Dayton, Xavier

Notable Losses: None

Up Next: Texas A&M, Texas State, Penn

2. Baylor Bears (9-0)

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Wins: Auburn, Oregon State, Florida, Seton Hall,

Notable Losses: None

Up Next: Michigan State, Duke, Mississippi Valley State

4. Oklahoma Sooners (9-0)

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Wins: Iowa, No. 23 USC, Providence, Arkansas

Notable Losses: None

Up Next: Green Bay, North Carolina (Charlotte), Central Arkansas

4. BYU Cougars (8-1)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Wins: No. 17 San Diego State, NC State, Arizona State

Notable Losses: Utah

Up Next: Denver, Georgia State, Bellarmine

8. Texas Longhorns (7-2)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Wins: Louisville

Notable Losses: No. 5 UConn, No. 8 Marquette

Up Next: LSU, Texas A&M – Corpus Christie, UNC Greensboro

9. Iowa State Cyclones (8-2)

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Notable Wins: Iowa

Notable Losses: Virginia Tech, No. 12 Texas A&M

Up Next: Florida A&M, Eastern Illinois, New Hampshire

Kansas State Wildcats (8-2)

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Wins: Providence, Villanova, at LSU

Notable Losses: No. 21 USC, No. 12 Miami

Up Next: vs. Nebraska, Chicago State, UCF Knights

11. Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1)

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Notable Wins: None

Notable Losses: to Xavier, 84-79

Up Next: vs. Bryant, Dayton, Merrimack

Next 4 Out: TCU Horned Frogs (7-1)

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Wins: Georgetown 84-83

Notable Losses: to No. 11 Clemson, 74-66

Up Next: vs. Arizona State, Old Dominion, Texas A&M Commerce

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire