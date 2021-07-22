What an Oklahoma Sooners move to the SEC could mean for Bedlam

As rumors continue to swirl about Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners’ possible move to the SEC, one of college football’s longest-standing rivalries could be coming to an end.

The Sooners have dominated the Bedlam series in football with a 90-18-7 record, but, despite the record, it’s still a traditional rivalry. However, after 115 games, the longstanding rivalry may be coming to an end. But there is hope.

Oklahoma State University released a statement Wednesday afternoon expressing their grave disappointment over the news of the potential move to the SEC. While Oklahoma State isn’t included in Oklahoma’s plan to move to the SEC as far as we know, this shouldn’t kill Bedlam from the Sooners’ standpoint. In fact, there’s a way the two teams can continue to play their annual matchup.

Both schools could keep each other on schedule as yearly nonconference opponent if the Sooners move to the SEC. Florida plays Florida State every year. South Carolina plays Clemson. Georgia plays Georgia Tech. There’s an avenue for Oklahoma and Oklahoma State to continue to play the annual Bedlam game even if they play in separate conferences.

While the two teams have been joined at the hip since the days of the Big 8 and a departure from their in-state rival would be a dramatic turn of events, the Sooners aren’t required to stay in the same conference as the Cowboys (subscription). As the landscape of college football continues to evolve, the Sooners realize they need to evolve as well.

For the Sooners to successfully move to the SEC, 11 of the 14 current conference members must agree to the move. One thing is for certain, if the Sooners and Longhorns do leave the Big 12, the conference will have to fight to stay alive.

