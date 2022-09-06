Oklahoma Sooners move up to No. 7 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

After a dominating performance in the scorching heat against the UTEP Miners in week one, the Oklahoma Sooners have moved up to No. 7 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. They had opened the season at No. 9.

The Sooners are still the highest-ranked team in the Big 12, with Baylor right behind them at No. 8, Oklahoma State at No. 10, and Texas at No. 22. The Big 12 and SEC both have three teams inside the top ten.

No one fell further than Oregon, who opened the season at No. 12 and is now all the way down to No. 24 after a crushing defeat in Atlanta to Georgia, who jumped Ohio State to move up to No. 2.

After week one of last season, Oklahoma dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 after scraping by Tulane.

Every Big 12 team except for Texas (down four spots) moved up in the rankings this week. TCU and Texas Tech both received votes but didn’t make the cut for the Top 25.

Alabama and Georgia make up the top two once again, with Ohio State and Clemson rounding out the top four. Although they started slowly against Georgia Tech, it’s hard to justify moving down the Tigers after that final result.

Out west, USC moved up three spots to No. 12 after beating Rice 66-14. Their schedule isn’t very difficult until their week seven matchup at Utah.

Notably, the Sooners have both Oklahoma State and Baylor at home this season after losing to both on the road last season. With Texas not so far behind, the two teams that will play for the Big 12 championship are likely among these four.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 1-0 1,615 (57) – 2 Georgia 1-0 1,542 (6) +1 3 Ohio State 1-0 1,520 (2) -1 4 Clemson 1-0 1,380 – 5 Michigan 1-0 1,333 +1 6 Texas A&M 1-0 1,268 +1 7 Oklahoma 1-0 1,160 +2 8 Baylor 1-0 1,103 +2 9 Notre Dame 0-1 1,077 -4 10 Oklahoma State 1-0 938 +1 11 Michigan State 1-0 860 +3 12 USC 1-0 849 +3 13 NC State 1-0 642 – 14 Pittsburgh 1-0 624 +2 15 Utah 0-1 605 -7 16 Miami (Fl) 1-0 591 +1 17 Arkansas 1-0 554 +6 18 Wisconsin 1-0 495 +2 19 Florida 1-0 469 +18 20 Kentucky 1-0 421 +1 21 Wake Forest 1-0 353 -2 22 Texas 1-0 351 -4 23 Ole Miss 1-0 292 +1 24 Oregon 0-1 206 -12 25 BYU 1-0 170 +4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston

Others Receiving Votes

Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1

Updated game-by-game win projections for the Sooners via ESPN's matchup predictor

