Oklahoma Sooners move up in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Oklahoma Sooners‘ (2-0) two-minute drill at the end of the first half helped them take the lead against Kent State (0-2) when Dillon Gabriel found Marvin Mims down the left sideline. That gave the Sooners a 7-3 lead heading into halftime, and Oklahoma never looked back on their way to a 33-3 win over the Golden Flashes.

The Sooners’ win, combined with Texas A&M’s loss to Appalachian State allowed Oklahoma to move up one spot to No. 6 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Alabama maintained the top spot with their one-point win over the Texas Longhorns, who moved up from No. 24 to 22 with their efforts. The Georgia Bulldogs remain at No. 2, Ohio State is No. 3, Clemson is No. 4, and Michigan is No. 5 in the latest poll, marking zero changes to the top five from last week.

Oklahoma is one spot ahead of Oklahoma State, who moved up to No. 7 after their win over Arizona State, while Baylor dropped to No. 19 following their 26-20 loss to BYU, who moved up to No. 14.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish experienced the biggest drop, falling from No. 9 to outside the top 25 after their shocking loss to Marshall on Saturday.

The Sooners put their No. 6 ranking to the test as they prepare to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 2-0 1,592 (39) – 2 Georgia 2-0 1,574 (25) – 3 Ohio State 2-0 1,514 (1) – 4 Clemson 2-0 1,387 – 5 Michigan 2-0 1,370 – 6 Oklahoma 2-0 1,253 +1 7 Oklahoma State 2-0 1,137 +3 8 USC 2-0 1,133 +4 9 Michigan State 2-0 1,026 +2 10 Kentucky 2-0 901 +10 11 Arkansas 2-0 857 +6 12 NC State 2-0 816 +1 13 Miami 2-0 805 +3 14 BYU 2-0 739 +11 15 Utah 1-1 673 – 16 Tennessee 2-0 591 +10 17 Ole Miss 2-0 552 +6 18 Wake Forest 2-0 540 +3 19 Baylor 2-0 531 -11 20 Texas 1-1 306 +1 21 Florida 1-1 297 -2 22 Texas A&M 1-1 285 -16 23 Penn State 2-0 279 +4 24 Oregon 1-1 197 – 25 Pittsburgh 1-1 157 -11

Schools Dropped Out

No. 9 Notre Dame; No. 18 Wisconsin.

Others Receiving Votes

Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; Texas Christian 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4

