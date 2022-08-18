Oklahoma Sooners miss the cut in Joel Klatt’s preseason top 10

Heading into the 2022 college football season, the Oklahoma Sooners will have something to prove on the field to themselves and the rest of the country. An offseason full of turnover has left some doubt despite finding themselves No. 9 in both the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25.

As he does throughout the season, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt released his preseason top 10, and the Oklahoma Sooners went unranked.

Whether it’s fair or not, the Sooners have work to do this fall to convince pollsters and, ultimately, the College Football Playoff committee that they’re one of the top teams. Win, and it should take care of itself. But as we saw in 2021, winning wasn’t enough. In this day and age, one must win convincingly if you want to find yourself as one of the final four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings come December.

In a bit of a surprise, no Big 12 team was included in the top 10, and sitting there at No. 10 was Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans. Though USC added a ton of talent in the offseason via the transfer portal, they’ve got as many question marks as anyone heading into the 2022 season. Namely, can that coaching staff pull it all together? The offense should be good, but if the offensive line struggles, that could derail the whole thing.

Notably, Klatt has USC and NC State, both outside the top 10 in both national polls, ranked ahead of Oklahoma and Baylor, who were number nine and ten in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25.

Let’s take a look at the top 10.

USC Trojans

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 4-8

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll: 15

AP Top 25: 14

For more coverage on the USC Trojans, visit Trojans Wire.

NC State Wolfpack

Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) is greeted by teammate Porter Rooks (4) after scoring the game-winning touchdown during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 34-30. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

2021 Record: 9-3

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll: 13

AP Top 25: 13

Texas A&M Aggies

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 8-4

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll: 7

AP Top 25: 6

For more Texas A&M Aggies coverage, check out Aggies Wire.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 11-2

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll: 5

AP Top 25: 5

For more coverage on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, check out Fighting Irish Wire.

Michigan Wolverines

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines fan reacts during the third quarter in the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Hard Rock Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 12-2

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll: 6

AP Top 25: 8

For more coverage on the Michigan Wolverines, check out Wolverines Wire.

Utah Utes

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) scores on a 2-yard touchdown run against the Oregon Ducks in the second half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.Utah defeated Oregon 38-10. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers

Clemson cornerback Jeadyn Lukus warms up at a spring practice. KEN RUINARD / USA Today / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 Record: 10-3

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 4

AP Top 25: 4

For more on the Clemson Tigers, check out Clemson Wire.

Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) warms up prior to the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game against the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 14-1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll: 3

AP Top 25: 3

For more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs, check out UGA Wire.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 11-2

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll: 2

AP Top 25: 2

For more coverage on the Ohio State Buckeyes, check out Buckeyes Wire.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 13-2

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll: 1

AP Top 25: 1

For more coverage on the Alabama Crimson Tide, check out Roll Tide Wire.

[listicle id=68869]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire