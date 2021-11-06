Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball 2021-2022 roster

The Porter Moser era of Oklahoma basketball tips off for real this Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center as the Sooners play host to Natchitoches, Louisiana’s Northwestern State.

Moser joins an Oklahoma program fresh off an NCAA tournament appearance, taking over team that has seen a lot of turnover due to the transfer portal and Austin Reaves’ departure for the NBA.

Gone are Reaves, Brady Manek, Kur Kuath, and De’Vion Harmon. In are Jordan Goldwire from Duke, Marvin Johnson from Eastern Illinois, Ethan Chargois from SMU, and Jacob and Tanner Groves from Eastern Washington.

Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless return to provide the same energy that Oklahoma have a fantastic 2020-2021 season. With so much turnover, they’ll be counted on to lead the new-look Sooners into the 2021-2022 season.

Take a look at the full roster for the Oklahoma Sooners.

No. 0 Jordan Goldwire

Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jordan Goldwire (14) brings the ball up court against Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 ACC men’s basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. The Duke Blue Devils won 86-51. Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

6-foot, 3-inches, 195-pounds

Position: Guard

Year: Redshirt Senior

Hometown: Norcross, GA

No. 1 Jalen Hill

March 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) dunks against Missouri during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Denny Simmons/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

6-foot, 6-inches, 218-pounds

Position: Forward

Year: Junior

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

No. 2 Umoja Gibson

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Umoja Gibson (2) passes the ball against Missouri Tigers guard Xavier Pinson (1) and forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) during the first half during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

6-foot, 1-inches, 169-pounds

Position: Guard

Year: Senior

Hometown: Waco, TX

No. 3 Alston Mason

Alston Mason, Blue Valley Northwest: Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Player Card

6-foot, 1-inches, 169-pounds

Position: Guard

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Overland Park, KS

No. 5 Marvin Johnson

Eastern Illinois’ Marvin Johnson (4) dribbles the ball down the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Player Card

6-foot, 5-inches, 184-pounds

Position: Guard

Year: Redshirt Senior

Hometown: Ardmore, OK

No. 11 Akol Mawein

Player Card

6-foot, 8-inches, 221-pounds

Position: Forward

Year: Junior

Hometown: Sydney, Austrailia

Bijan Cortes

Player Card

6-foot, 3-inches, 194-pounds

Position: Guard

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Kingfisher, OK

No. 15 Ethan Chargois

SMU forward Ethan Chargois (25) drives around Vanderbilt forward Dylan Disu (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Player Card

6-foot, 9-inches, 239-pounds

Position: Forward/Center

Year: Redshirt Senior

Hometown: Tulsa, OK, via SMU

No. 20 Rick Issanza

Freshman center, Rick Issanza goes up for a dunk at practice on Sept. 23, 2019. Mandatory credit: Brayden Conover – USA TODAY Sooners Wire

Player Card

7-foot, 1-inches, 230-pounds

Position: Center

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Hometown: Kinshasa, Congo

No. 22 C.J. Noland

Player Card

6-foot, 2-inches, 229-pounds

Position: Guard

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Waxahachie, TX

No. 30 Jake Moser

Player Card

6-foot, 3-inches, 187-pounds

Position: Guard

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Norman, OK

No. 34 Jakob Groves

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 20: Jacob Groves #33 of the Eastern Washington Eagles drives to the basket as Ochai Agbaji #30 of the Kansas Jayhawks and Jack Perry #11 of the Eastern Washington Eagles look on during the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 20, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Player Card

6-foot, 9-inches, 210-pounds

Position: Forward

Year: Junior

Hometown: Spokane, WA via Eastern Washington

No. 35 Tanner Groves

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Eastern Washington Eagles forward Tanner Groves (35) shoots over Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

6-foot, 10-inches, 235-pounds

Position: Forward

Year: Senior

Hometown: Spokane, WA via Eastern Washington

No. 44 Blake Seacat

Player Card

6-foot, 4-inches, 201-pounds

Position: Guard

Year: Junior

Hometown: Tulsa, OK

No. 55 Elijah Harkless

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Elijah Harkless (24) drives to the basket against Missouri Tigers forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

6-foot, 3-inches, 194-pounds

Position: Guard

Year: Senior

Hometown: San Bernadino, CA

