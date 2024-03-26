Oklahoma Sooners lose a heartbreaker to Indiana Hoosiers in NCAA Tournament

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Indiana Hoosiers played a tough back-and-forth game throughout their second-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners held a seven-point lead in the third quarter and a four-point lead with just over two minutes to play, but couldn’t make the advantages hold up.

Turnovers down the stretch gave Indiana an opportunity to take the lead and ultimately pull away for the 75-68 win over the Sooners. The Hoosiers move on to the Sweet 16, where they’ll face top-seeded South Carolina.

It was a rough shooting night for the Sooners, who shot 35.1% from the field and were 4 of 25 (16%) from three. The Hoosiers didn’t shoot that much better, but unlike the Sooners, Indiana was the beneficiary of some uneven officiating.

Indiana shot 16 more free throws than Oklahoma in their seven-point win. Oklahoma’s impressive post duo Skylar Vann and Sahara Williams only got to the line eight times combined.

Vann led the way for the Sooners with 20 points on 8 of 23 shooting and Williams added 12 points. Aubrey Joens was the only Sooner in double-figures.

Oklahoma’s starters shot just 25% for the game and the Sooners were just 1-for-7 in the final 2:41 of the game as the Hoosiers went on a 15-4 run to close out the round of 32 win.

It was an unfortunate end to a really good season for the Oklahoma Sooners. They won the Big 12 regular season title and had a shot at their first Sweet 16 in the Jennie Baranczyk era. Still, it’s a loss that will sting as Oklahoma had opportunities to pick up the win.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire