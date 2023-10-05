Oklahoma Sooners legend named guest picker for ESPN’s College Gameday

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns will meet for the 119th time on Saturday in Dallas, Texas at the Cotton bowl. Both teams enter unbeaten for the first time since 2011.

The eyes of the nation will be on this game as it will have several national implications. ESPN’s College Gameday announced earlier this week they would also be in attendance.

If you haven’t followed the show, the show always ends with the analysts picking several games across college football before Lee Corso puts on the headgear of the team he thinks will win the game they’re in attendance for.

One of the pickers is usually a celebrity representing the home team. So, that had people wondering who would be the picker for OU-Texas. Would it be someone for Texas, or would it be someone for Oklahoma?

We have that answer as ESPN's College GameDay announced on social media the guest picker will be none other than the man who grew up in Austin, Texas, but as a diehard Sooner fan, Baker Mayfield.

This guy knows a thing or two about the Red River Rivalry 😏 See you Saturday, @bakermayfield!#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/TIx66zlr4k — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 5, 2023

Mayfield played for Oklahoma from 2015-2017. During that time, he was 2-1 against the Longhorns. He was also a Heisman finalist in 2016 and won the award in 2017. He has several Oklahoma and Big 12 records to his name as well.

After being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, it’s been a rocky road for Mayfield in the NFL. He had some great highs, like setting the rookie touchdown passing record and also leading the Cleveland Browns to its first playoff win since 1994 in 2020.

Now Mayfield is playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is off to a great start. The team was picked to be one of the worst in the NFL, but they are 3-1 and No. 1 in the NFC South.

Mayfield is completing 69.6% of his passes for 882 yards, seven touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Bucs are on a bye this week, which gave Mayfield a perfect opportunity to make the trip to see his Sooners.

I don’t think there’s any question who he will be picking to win the game on Saturday.

Monday Morning Juice: Baker Mayfield Texas Hate Week edition: “You come to Oklahoma to beat Texas.”@BetUS_Official pic.twitter.com/xMmNHwLf10 — The REF (@KREFsports) October 2, 2023

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire