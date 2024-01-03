Oklahoma Sooners land visit from highly-touted EDGE transfer target

The Oklahoma Sooners have been hard at work building their 2024 roster. After signing their 2024 recruiting class and the Alamo Bowl, the Sooners refocused their attention on the transfer portal.

The Sooners landed one on Tuesday and could possibly land another later this week if all goes according to plan. The will be getting a visit from arguably the best EDGE defender in the transfer portal.

Purdue Boilermakers Nic Scourton (formerly Caraway) announced he will be visiting the Sooners on Saturday. Oklahoma is one of four schools getting visits from the talented pass rusher. The Sooners will host Scourton on Jan. 6 after he takes trips to Texas A&M, Florida State, and Missouri.

Scourton had a monster season, leading the Big Ten in sacks with 10. He also had 50 tackles and 15 tackles for loss. The 6’4, 280-pound lineman fits the mold of Rondell Bothroyd and Jalen Redmond where he can play both inside and outside if needed. He would provide a dominant pass rusher, something the Sooners haven’t had in recent years.

The issue is the first visit on his list. Oklahoma fans all too well how hard it is to overcome the Texas A&M Aggies and this time will be no different. Scourton’s hometown is 11 minutes away from College Station, TX. Missouri has proven to be a thorn in Oklahoma’s side and you can’t discount what Mike Norvell is building at Florida State.

The Sooners do have one advantage. Scourton’s former teammate, Deion Burks, joined the Sooners through the transfer portal this offseason.

He’s been actively recruiting Scourton to the Sooners.

The Sooners’ coaching staff is hard to beat. They’ve done a great job of reeling in guys when many don’t think they have much of a chance. If they can pull him away from College Station, it would be a massive recruiting win heading into the SEC.

