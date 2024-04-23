Oklahoma Sooners land transfer guard Kobe Elvis

It’s been a crazy offseason for Porter Moser and crew as they have to replace at least five key players from last year’s team. That could be six if Jalon Moore decides to stay in the NBA Draft.

So far the Sooners have been active in the transfer portal but haven’t had a lot of luck landing guys. That was until Tuesday when they picked up their first transfer of the cycle.

Kobe Elvis is a 6-foot-2 guard who spent the last three seasons at Dayton after transferring from DePaul. Last year, he averaged 9.4 points per game and shot 37% from three. That’s where the Sooners hope he can provide a lift to next year’s team.

NEWS: Dayton transfer guard Kobe Elvis has committed to Oklahoma, he tells @On3sports. The 6-2 junior averaged 9.4 points and 3.5 assists per game this season. https://t.co/I6GnW62Ctz pic.twitter.com/xVvTVwFsUi — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 23, 2024

The biggest thing Elvis adds is experience. He’s played in 105 games, 84 of which he has started. That includes starting 50 of the last 54 games he’s played. Overall, he’s not a prospect that is going to blow fans away, but he’s a solid piece to get, as they need to have some experience for next season.

If you can pair him with some of the big fish the Sooners are after, that makes it an even better pick-up. Even still, this is similar to the moves we’ve seen Moser make in the past to get his team some veteran leadership. That can be valuable if the Sooners can figure out how to make it back to the NCAA Tournament.

