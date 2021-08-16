Oklahoma Sooners land in the top 5 in preseason AP Top 25 Poll

After coming in third in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches’ Poll last week, the Oklahoma Sooners poll second in the Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 Poll.

The Sooners come in behind the Alabama Crimson Tide who received 47 of the possible 63 first-place votes. Oklahoma had the second-most six place votes, tied with Clemson, who came in third in the poll behind the Crimson Tide and the Tigers.

The Big 12 had just three teams represented in the poll with Iowa State coming in at seventh and Texas at number 21. Oklahoma State and TCU both received votes in the AP Top 25 poll.

Rank Team Points 1 Alabama 1,548 (47) 2 Oklahoma 1,462 (6) 3 Clemson 1,447 (6) 4 Ohio State 1,393 (1) 5 Georgia 1,364 (3) 6 Texas A&M 1,223 7 Iowa State 1,160 8 Cincinnati 1,014 9 Notre Dame 1,009 10 North Carolina 999 11 Oregon 968 12 Wisconsin 743 13 Florida 728 14 Miami (FL) 663 15 USC 660 16 LSU 631 17 Indiana 549 18 Iowa 513 19 Penn State 456 20 Washington 449 21 Texas 350 22 Coastal Carolina 232 23 Lousiana-Lafayette 208 24 Utah 176 25 Arizona State 125

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2

