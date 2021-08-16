Oklahoma Sooners land in the top 5 in preseason AP Top 25 Poll

After coming in third in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches’ Poll last week, the Oklahoma Sooners poll second in the Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 Poll.

The Sooners come in behind the Alabama Crimson Tide who received 47 of the possible 63 first-place votes. Oklahoma had the second-most six place votes, tied with Clemson, who came in third in the poll behind the Crimson Tide and the Tigers.

The Big 12 had just three teams represented in the poll with Iowa State coming in at seventh and Texas at number 21. Oklahoma State and TCU both received votes in the AP Top 25 poll.

Rank

Team

Points

1

Alabama

1,548 (47)

2

Oklahoma

1,462 (6)

3

Clemson

1,447 (6)

4

Ohio State

1,393 (1)

5

Georgia

1,364 (3)

6

Texas A&M

1,223

7

Iowa State

1,160

8

Cincinnati

1,014

9

Notre Dame

1,009

10

North Carolina

999

11

Oregon

968

12

Wisconsin

743

13

Florida

728

14

Miami (FL)

663

15

USC

660

16

LSU

631

17

Indiana

549

18

Iowa

513

19

Penn State

456

20

Washington

449

21

Texas

350

22

Coastal Carolina

232

23

Lousiana-Lafayette

208

24

Utah

176

25

Arizona State

125

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2

