Oklahoma Sooners land in the top 5 in preseason AP Top 25 Poll
After coming in third in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches’ Poll last week, the Oklahoma Sooners poll second in the Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 Poll.
The Sooners come in behind the Alabama Crimson Tide who received 47 of the possible 63 first-place votes. Oklahoma had the second-most six place votes, tied with Clemson, who came in third in the poll behind the Crimson Tide and the Tigers.
The Big 12 had just three teams represented in the poll with Iowa State coming in at seventh and Texas at number 21. Oklahoma State and TCU both received votes in the AP Top 25 poll.
Rank
Team
Points
1
Alabama
1,548 (47)
2
Oklahoma
1,462 (6)
3
Clemson
1,447 (6)
4
Ohio State
1,393 (1)
5
Georgia
1,364 (3)
6
Texas A&M
1,223
7
Iowa State
1,160
8
Cincinnati
1,014
9
Notre Dame
1,009
10
North Carolina
999
11
Oregon
968
12
Wisconsin
743
13
Florida
728
14
Miami (FL)
663
15
USC
660
16
LSU
631
17
Indiana
549
18
Iowa
513
19
Penn State
456
20
Washington
449
21
Texas
350
22
Coastal Carolina
232
23
Lousiana-Lafayette
208
24
Utah
176
25
Arizona State
125
Others receiving votes:
Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2
