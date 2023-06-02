Oklahoma Sooners land Tennessee transfer defensive tackle Da’Jon Terry

The Tennessee to Oklahoma transfer connection lives on. After adding Wanya Morris, Eric Gray, and Key Lawrence through the portal back in 2021, the Sooners landed another Tennessee transfer Friday morning. Defensive tackle Da’Jon Terry committed to the Oklahoma Sooners after spending time in Norman earlier this week.

Terry has the size to be a legit nose tackle for Oklahoma. He’s a physically imposing player and will help bolster the Sooners interior defensive line. He comes to Norman measuring 6-foot-4 and over 320 pounds.

Terry’s transfer to Oklahoma will mark his second stint in the Big 12, as he spent his first two collegiate years at Kansas. After joining Tennessee, he logged time in 34 games with the Vols. He started nine games across his two seasons in Knoxville.

Terry was never a consistent starter but has made a living as a crucial rotational defender, totaling 16 tackles, six tackles for loss, and two sacks. Someone of his size offers more value than statistics can quantify, as he can eat double teams, allowing other teammates to make plays.

Terry is still relatively new to football. He played just one year of football before his eventual commitment to Kansas. Out of high school, 247Sports had Da’Jon ranked as a three-star prospect and the 120th-best defensive tackle in the country. Terry will have two years remaining of eligibility.

Terry’s Tennessee career gave him invaluable experience playing in the best conference in the sport, and it should serve him well as he ventures to Oklahoma.

From a tactical standpoint, Terry gives Todd Bates and Ted Roof a legitimate space-eater to help improve their run defense and give them more flexibility up front. The Sooners want to play multiple fronts, and with the size and ability against the run that Terry provides, Oklahoma should feel more comfortable deploying three-man fronts.

He marks the third defensive tackle the Sooners have added via the transfer portal. Terry, Jacob Lacey, Davon Sears join Isaiah Coe, Jordan Kelley, and Jonah La’ulu, giving the Sooners a deep, experienced group to work with at defensive tackle heading into 2023.

