Oklahoma Sooners land Rivals’ top interior offensive lineman

The Oklahoma Sooners will have to replace five starting offensive linemen from last year’s team. Walter Rouse, McKade Mettauer, Andrew Raym, Cayden Green and Tyler Guyton are all gone in 2024.

That’s why it was so important that Bill Bedenbaugh landed the nation’s top interior offensive linemen, according to Rivals, Eddy Pierre-Louis. He did just that by earning his commitment less than a week ago and now the commitment becomes official with Pierre-Louis signing his letter of intent with the Sooners.

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound guard is a freak of nature. He recorded 25 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press at a camp last summer which would have been the 16th most at the NFL combine by an offensive lineman in 2023. He also ran a 12.97 100m dash in high school as well.

He’s a guy who could come in and compete immediately for playing time with the losses Oklahoma has had on the offensive line. As long as he gets the details down, he’ll have a chance to make an impact. Regardless, he has a very bright future.

