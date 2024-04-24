Oklahoma Sooners land prediction for 4-star defensive lineman

The Oklahoma Sooners are off to a great start with the 2025 recruiting class. The Sooners have already landed 13 commitments, and we haven’t even hit summer yet.

This is expected to be the smallest class since Brent Venables took over, which means there aren’t many spots left. But they’re still working to land several more blue-chip prospects. On Tuesday, Rivals national recruiting director and rankings analyst Adam Friedman issued a Futurecast favoring the Sooners for Kole Briehler.

Kole Briehler is the No. 18 defensive line in 2025, according to Rivals, and the No. 7 player in the state of New Jersey. The three main players in his recruitment are the Sooners, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Stanford Cardinals.

Now, that doesn’t mean that other teams can’t make their way onto the field, but those three are the ones getting the most buzz. According to On3’s Prediction Machine, the Sooners currently hold a slight lead over the Buckeyes. Briehler also holds notable offers from Miami, Virginia Tech, Duke, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, USC, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, and Wisconsin.

He still has official visits set up with all three schools in June with the Sooners getting the last crack on June 21, 2024. That would be his third visit to Norman since November of last year.

If the Sooners can earn his pledge, Briehler would join Ka'Mori Moore and Trent Wilson for the Sooners interior defensive line. Two of which would be coming from the northeast down to Norman.

There’s still a lot of time between now and the December early signing period but this would be a big recruiting win if Todd Bates and company are able to pull it off.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire