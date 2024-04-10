Oklahoma Sooners land prediction for 2025 4-star cornerback Maliek Hawkins

This week could be a huge week for the Oklahoma Sooners and their 2025 recruiting efforts. Just a few days ago, the Sooners earned a commitment from Marcus Wimberly. Now Oklahoma’s hoping to land the commitment of two other highly-touted players on Wednesday.

Four-star cornerback Maliek Hawkins is set to announce his commitment on Wednesday. Hawkins is the brother of current Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins.

But just one day before announcing his commitment, the Sooners received a prediction in their favor for Hawkins from 247Sports National Analyst Mike Roach.

The Sooners hold a commanding lead for his services, according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. They have a 99.1% chance of landing Hawkins, according to On3, with the Texas Longhorns in second place with a less than 1% chance.

Landing Hawkins would be huge for Jay Valai and the staff. He has really good size at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds already. He also competes in track and field. He recorded a 23.96 200-meter dash and a hit 21-3.5 in the long jump earlier this year as a junior. He also had a long jump of 20-2.25 as a sophomore.

Hawkins has legit speed and athleticism to be a difference maker at the collegiate level at corner and he knows what it takes to be successful as well. His dad, Mike Hawkins, also played at Oklahoma and then had a five-year NFL career as a cornerback.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire