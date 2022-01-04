Oklahoma Sooners land former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel through the Transfer Portal

The quarterback carousel of college football touched the Oklahoma Sooners on Monday as Caleb Williams announced he’d be heading to the transfer portal. In December, Spencer Rattler entered the portal and decided to head east to join former assistant coach Shane Beamer at the University of South Carolina.

Though there’s no telling what will happen with Caleb Williams, and there’s no guarantee he’s out the door, the Sooners have a potential replacement if Williams does indeed find a new home elsewhere.

Announcing tonight via his social media, former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel has announced that he’s heading to the Oklahoma Sooners. Gabriel was previously committed to UCLA to play for Chip Kelly. With the Sooners quarterback position in upheaval, Gabriel believes the right move is to hook back up with his former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby in Norman.

They say life’s a gamble like rolling the dice… DIMETIME pic.twitter.com/8xGNDWjaR3 — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) January 4, 2022

Gabriel comes to the Sooners with 26 career starts for the Golden Knights. In 2021, he was limited to just three starts after fracturing his left clavicle against Louisville in September.

In those 26 starts, Gabriel averaged 309 passing yards per game, 2.69 passing touchdowns, and threw just 14 interceptions in that time. He also rushed for eight touchdowns in those 26 starts. The Golden Knights went 18-8 with Dillon Gabriel under center.

With Dillon Gabriel in the fold, Oklahoma Sooners now have a bonafide starter for 2022 in the event that their starter from 2021 doesn’t return.

