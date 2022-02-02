Oklahoma Sooners land former Oregon commit and 2022 4-star DL Gracen Halton

The Oklahoma Sooners continue to add new players to their 2022 recruiting class. After Gentry Williams signed his national letter of intent earlier today, the Sooners announced that former Oregon commit Gracen Halton will be joining the Oklahoma Sooners as well.

Halton, who decommitted from the Ducks last week, was a new target for the Sooners since Brent Venables, Todd Bates, and Miguel Chavis came on board. Gracen Halton’s commitment opened up once Oregon experienced a coaching change that saw Mario Cristobal head to Miami and the Ducks bring in former Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning in to be their next head coach.

Halton, is a four-star defensive lineman who could potentially fill a role similar to Isaiah Thomas. Someone who is likely a defensive end on early downs but could rush from the interior in Ted Roof and Brent Venables’ defense.

Gracen Halton’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 264 18 24 Rivals 4 – 19 19 247Sports 4 – 21 34 247 Composite 4 257 22 34 On3 Recruiting 4 – 23 40 On3 Composite 4 253 19 29

Vitals

Hometown San Diego, CA Projected Position DL Height 270 Weight 6-2

Recruitment

Offered on Dec. 30, 2021

Visit on Jan. 22, 2022

Decommitted from Oregon Jan, 26, 2022

Signed on Feb. 2, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Oregon (decommitted – 1/26/2022)

Film

