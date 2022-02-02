Oklahoma Sooners land former Oregon commit and 2022 4-star DL Gracen Halton
The Oklahoma Sooners continue to add new players to their 2022 recruiting class. After Gentry Williams signed his national letter of intent earlier today, the Sooners announced that former Oregon commit Gracen Halton will be joining the Oklahoma Sooners as well.
Halton, who decommitted from the Ducks last week, was a new target for the Sooners since Brent Venables, Todd Bates, and Miguel Chavis came on board. Gracen Halton’s commitment opened up once Oregon experienced a coaching change that saw Mario Cristobal head to Miami and the Ducks bring in former Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning in to be their next head coach.
Halton, is a four-star defensive lineman who could potentially fill a role similar to Isaiah Thomas. Someone who is likely a defensive end on early downs but could rush from the interior in Ted Roof and Brent Venables’ defense.
Gracen Halton’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
264
18
24
Rivals
4
–
19
19
247Sports
4
–
21
34
247 Composite
4
257
22
34
On3 Recruiting
4
–
23
40
On3 Composite
4
253
19
29
Vitals
Hometown
San Diego, CA
Projected Position
DL
Height
270
Weight
6-2
Recruitment
Offered on Dec. 30, 2021
Visit on Jan. 22, 2022
Decommitted from Oregon Jan, 26, 2022
Signed on Feb. 2, 2022
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Oregon (decommitted – 1/26/2022)
Film
See more Gracen Halton highlights at Hudl
