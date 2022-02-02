Oklahoma Sooners land former Oregon commit and 2022 4-star DL Gracen Halton

John Williams
·1 min read
The Oklahoma Sooners continue to add new players to their 2022 recruiting class. After Gentry Williams signed his national letter of intent earlier today, the Sooners announced that former Oregon commit Gracen Halton will be joining the Oklahoma Sooners as well.

Halton, who decommitted from the Ducks last week, was a new target for the Sooners since Brent Venables, Todd Bates, and Miguel Chavis came on board. Gracen Halton’s commitment opened up once Oregon experienced a coaching change that saw Mario Cristobal head to Miami and the Ducks bring in former Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning in to be their next head coach.

Halton, is a four-star defensive lineman who could potentially fill a role similar to Isaiah Thomas. Someone who is likely a defensive end on early downs but could rush from the interior in Ted Roof and Brent Venables’ defense.

Gracen Halton’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

4

264

18

24

Rivals

4

19

19

247Sports

4

21

34

247 Composite

4

257

22

34

On3 Recruiting

4

23

40

On3 Composite

4

253

19

29

Vitals

Hometown

San Diego, CA

Projected Position

DL

Height

270

Weight

6-2

Recruitment

  • Offered on Dec. 30, 2021

  • Visit on Jan. 22, 2022

  • Decommitted from Oregon Jan, 26, 2022

  • Signed on Feb. 2, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma

  • Oregon (decommitted – 1/26/2022)

Film

See more Gracen Halton highlights at Hudl

