Oklahoma Sooners land commitment from Texas transfer WR Brenen Thompson

Oklahoma has wrapped up spring football. The team won’t report back until the summer, and when they do so, they’ll have a new teammate taking the for summer workouts.

Texas wide receiver transfer Bremen Thompson committed to Oklahoma Monday evening. Thompson’s commitment marks the first post-spring commitment for the Sooners, who will selectively add guys from the portal if they see a fit.

Thompson had just one catch for 32 yards at Texas as a true freshman in 2022. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

Thompson holds the distinction of being the fastest player on Oklahoma’s roster. His calling card is speed, and it’s hard to imagine a world where we won’t see him catching screens, jet motion handoffs, returning kicks, or being sent deep on vertical routes. He adds an element to Oklahoma’s receiver corp that was lacking. Pairing him with the players already in place gives Oklahoma another way to attack teams.

How fast is new #Sooners WR Brenen Thompson? We all agree OU RB Gavin Sawchuk can fly. His HS 100 time was 10.62. Incoming WR Jaquaize Pettaway just ran a 10.41. Thompson’s PR in the 100 was 10.18. He’s THAT fast. — John E. Hoover 🌮 (@johnehoover) April 24, 2023

Thompson ranked as the No. 3 player in the transfer portal rankings. He was a former four-star recruit. At one moment, he was recruited by the Lincoln Riley regime, so he’s familiar with Oklahoma.

With Thompson also having three years of eligibility remaining, it gives Oklahoma some leeway for how they attack wide receiver recruiting the next few years. Thompson’s signing is also historic because he leaped over the Red River and will have played for the Sooners and Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry game before his career is said and done.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire