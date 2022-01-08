Oklahoma Sooners land commitment from Appalachian State linebacker T.D. Roof via the transfer portal

As the days continue to roll on, so does the transfer portal for the Oklahoma Sooners. In a move that only solidifies a stout linebacker room, linebacker T.D. Roof of Appalachian State announced via his Twitter account that he’s committed to the Sooners.

If the last name made you raise an eyebrow, it’s probably because Roof is the son of the Sooners’ new defensive coordinator Ted Roof. T.D will join the Sooners as a grad transfer, who began his career at Georgia Tech, playing eight games and recording 17 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks in 2017. In 2018, eight games for the Indiana Hoosiers, recording 39 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack. He sat out the 2019 season because he again transferred, this time to Appalachian State. In two seasons with Appalachian State, he totaled 86 total tackles, including 67 in 2021 for the Sun Belt champs. Last year he also recorded 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table

Generated 1/7/2022.

Story continues

He’s not an overly big linebacker but he has a lot of experience and has played in 45 career games.

Oklahoma marks the third different school where this father-son pairing will reunite as both were at Georgia Tech at the same time followed by their time spent with the Mountaineers in Boone, NC. Now they’ll continue to their time together as they join the Oklahoma Sooners with father Ted taking over the defensive coordinator job.

The Sooners have some intriguing names at the top of the depth chart with Danny Stutsman, David Ugwoegbu, DaShaun White, and Shane Whitter heading into 2022. This year’s recruiting class adds Kip Lewis, Kobie McKinzie, and Jaren Kanak providing a ton of young talent to a group that lost Brian Asamoah to the NFL draft. T.D. Roof brings experience and a veteran presence that should help provide leadership to a younger linebacker crew. As the coach’s son, he’ll be an asset bringing the rest of the linebacker room up to speed and will provide a playmaking ability when inserted into the lineup and on special teams.

Depth, production, and a veteran presence are never a bad thing to have in a locker room and T.D. Roof brings all three for the Sooners.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

List