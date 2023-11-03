Oklahoma Sooners land another in-state product in a surprise commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners 2025 recruiting is absolutely on fire right now. The Sooners didn’t land just one but two players on Thursday night.

Marcus James from Carl Albert in Oklahoma City, Okla. was the one everyone knew was coming as he scheduled his announcement for 6:30 p.m. CT that day. But shortly after, his teammate, 2025 3-star athlete Trynae Washington, also committed to the Sooners.

Washington is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound do-it-all player for Carl Albert. He plays both wide receiver and safety. Washington told OUInsider (subscription required) in an exclusive interview the plan was for him to play tight end and wide receiver at Oklahoma.

Washington is the fourth Carl Albert player to commit to Oklahoma this calendar year, joining Marcus James, three-star 2024 running back Xavier Robinson and four-star 2025 quarterback Kevin Sperry. But they aren’t done, as Washington admits he has his eyes set on teammate, 2025 defensive back Trystan Haynes to join the crew.

As for what sold Washington on Oklahoma, he told OUInsider, “They are a big family, and make sure that you feel welcome there. The atmosphere there is great as well, the coaches getting involved just as much as the players. They were reaching out to me and trying to get me more involved, more than other colleges were.”

The Sooners didn’t land their first 2024 commit until March of this year when Jeremiah Newcombe broke the ice. As of right now the Sooners already have seven 2025 commits, with some more potentially on their way soon.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire