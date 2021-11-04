Oklahoma Sooners Kicker Gabe Brkic named a finalist for Lou Groza award

The most interesting man in the Oklahoma football program is getting some national accolade. No, we’re not talking about Caleb Williams. We’re talking about the Sooners’ mustache man, kicker Gabe Brkic.

Today, Brkic was announced as a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award honoring the nation’s best kickers.

This marks Brkic’s third year in a row as a semifinalist. Only two others kickers hold the distinction of having been nominated as semifinalists three times; Wake Forest’s Nick Sciba and Nevada’s Brandon Talton.

Brkic has been excellent on the season making 17 of 20 field goals and has been perfect on his extra points this season. He is kicking at an 80 percent clip on field goals 40 yards or longer while also 5 of 6 from field goals on longer than 50 yards. His 56-yarders against Tulane and Western Carolina remain as the longest kicks of the season by any kicker in the NCAA.

He’s been clutch this season and in season’s past making game-winners like his winner against the West Virginia Mountaineers after Spencer Rattler and a struggling offense orchestrated a game-winning drive to get in Brkic’s range.

Gabe Brkic. Game winner. Oklahoma survives. Again. #Sooners beat West Virginia 16-13. pic.twitter.com/ypcle2toZE — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) September 26, 2021

Story continues

The finalists for the award will be announced on November 23rd effectively giving Brkic the rest of the Sooners regular season to make his case as one of the three finalists. With the way the Sooner offense has been moving the ball of late, it stands to reason there will be many more opportunities for Brkic to showcase his talents.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

List