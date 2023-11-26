Oklahoma Sooners just outside the top 10 in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

The Oklahoma Sooners had a shot to extend their season as the BYU Cougars took Oklahoma State to the brink on Saturday. But as the football fell out of a BYU player’s hands, the Sooners’ hopes of reaching the Big 12 title game came to an end.

At 10-2, the Sooners improved from their 6-7 season in 2022. However, the way they got to 10-2 feels a bit underwhelming. This was a team that had chances to beat Kansas and Oklahoma State. Those losses loom large, with Oklahoma narrowly missing the conference championship game.

Still, it was a season of progress, reflected in the reality that they even had a chance to play for a title after their 2022 season. As the regular season comes to a close, the Sooners finished No. 12 in the nation in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Sooners are the fourth-highest-rated two-loss team behind Missouri, Penn State, and Ole Miss.

At the top of the poll are the Georgia Bulldogs, who moved to 12-0 and extended their winning streak to 29 games. They’ll take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC title game.

Michigan moved back into the No. 2 spot after their win over Ohio State. Jim Harbaugh or not, the Wolverines have simply kept winning. Iowa poses a strong defensive challenge, but it looks like Michigan will get a spot in the playoff.

Washington’s last-second field goal secured their undefeated regular season. All that stands in the way of a trip to the playoff is their rematch with the Oregon Ducks.

Florida State remained undefeated despite the loss of Jordan Travis with a win over Florida. If they can beat Louisville in the ACC title game, the Seminoles should earn the No. 4 seed in the playoff.

Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, and Alabama take the 5-8 spots. Oregon, Texas, and Alabama have a shot to sneak into the playoff. For the Ducks and the Crimson Tide, the path is clear; win on championship weekend and you’re in. For Texas, they might need a bit more help.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 13.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 12-0 1,571 (61) – 2 Michigan 12-0 1,460 (1) +1 3 Washington 12-0 1417 +2 4 Florida State 12-0 1403 +1 5 Oregon 11-1 1278 +1 6 Ohio State 10-1 1250 -4 7 Texas 11-1 1226 – 8 Alabama 11-1 1182 – 9 Missouri 10-2 1034 +1 10 Penn State 10-2 967 +1 11 Ole Miss 10-2 937 +1 12 Oklahoma 10-2 895 +1 13 LSU 9-3 780 +1 14 Louisville 10-2 716 -5 15 Arizona 9-3 681 +1 16 Notre Dame 9-3 602 +1 17 Iowa 10-2 553 +2 18 Tulane 11-1 549 – 19 Oklahoma State 9-3 253 +2 20 North Carolina State 9-3 303 +4 21 Oregon State 8-4 253 -6 22 Liberty 12-0 236 – 23 Tennessee 8-4 209 – 24 SMU 10-2 135 +1 25 James Madison 11-1 79 +5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

