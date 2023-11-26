Advertisement

Oklahoma Sooners just outside the top 10 in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

John Williams
·3 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners had a shot to extend their season as the BYU Cougars took Oklahoma State to the brink on Saturday. But as the football fell out of a BYU player’s hands, the Sooners’ hopes of reaching the Big 12 title game came to an end.

At 10-2, the Sooners improved from their 6-7 season in 2022. However, the way they got to 10-2 feels a bit underwhelming. This was a team that had chances to beat Kansas and Oklahoma State. Those losses loom large, with Oklahoma narrowly missing the conference championship game.

Still, it was a season of progress, reflected in the reality that they even had a chance to play for a title after their 2022 season. As the regular season comes to a close, the Sooners finished No. 12 in the nation in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Sooners are the fourth-highest-rated two-loss team behind Missouri, Penn State, and Ole Miss.

At the top of the poll are the Georgia Bulldogs, who moved to 12-0 and extended their winning streak to 29 games. They’ll take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC title game.

Michigan moved back into the No. 2 spot after their win over Ohio State. Jim Harbaugh or not, the Wolverines have simply kept winning. Iowa poses a strong defensive challenge, but it looks like Michigan will get a spot in the playoff.

Washington’s last-second field goal secured their undefeated regular season. All that stands in the way of a trip to the playoff is their rematch with the Oregon Ducks.

Florida State remained undefeated despite the loss of Jordan Travis with a win over Florida. If they can beat Louisville in the ACC title game, the Seminoles should earn the No. 4 seed in the playoff.

Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, and Alabama take the 5-8 spots. Oregon, Texas, and Alabama have a shot to sneak into the playoff. For the Ducks and the Crimson Tide, the path is clear; win on championship weekend and you’re in. For Texas, they might need a bit more help.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 13.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

12-0

1,571 (61)

2

Michigan

12-0

1,460 (1)

+1

3

Washington

12-0

1417

+2

4

Florida State

12-0

1403

+1

5

Oregon

11-1

1278

+1

6

Ohio State

10-1

1250

-4

7

Texas

11-1

1226

8

Alabama

11-1

1182

9

Missouri

10-2

1034

+1

10

Penn State

10-2

967

+1

11

Ole Miss

10-2

937

+1

12

Oklahoma

10-2

895

+1

13

LSU

9-3

780

+1

14

Louisville

10-2

716

-5

15

Arizona

9-3

681

+1

16

Notre Dame

9-3

602

+1

17

Iowa

10-2

553

+2

18

Tulane

11-1

549

19

Oklahoma State

9-3

253

+2

20

North Carolina State

9-3

303

+4

21

Oregon State

8-4

253

-6

22

Liberty

12-0

236

23

Tennessee

8-4

209

24

SMU

10-2

135

+1

25

James Madison

11-1

79

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

