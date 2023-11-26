Oklahoma Sooners just outside the top 10 in latest US LBM Coaches Poll
The Oklahoma Sooners had a shot to extend their season as the BYU Cougars took Oklahoma State to the brink on Saturday. But as the football fell out of a BYU player’s hands, the Sooners’ hopes of reaching the Big 12 title game came to an end.
At 10-2, the Sooners improved from their 6-7 season in 2022. However, the way they got to 10-2 feels a bit underwhelming. This was a team that had chances to beat Kansas and Oklahoma State. Those losses loom large, with Oklahoma narrowly missing the conference championship game.
Still, it was a season of progress, reflected in the reality that they even had a chance to play for a title after their 2022 season. As the regular season comes to a close, the Sooners finished No. 12 in the nation in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
The Sooners are the fourth-highest-rated two-loss team behind Missouri, Penn State, and Ole Miss.
At the top of the poll are the Georgia Bulldogs, who moved to 12-0 and extended their winning streak to 29 games. They’ll take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC title game.
Michigan moved back into the No. 2 spot after their win over Ohio State. Jim Harbaugh or not, the Wolverines have simply kept winning. Iowa poses a strong defensive challenge, but it looks like Michigan will get a spot in the playoff.
Washington’s last-second field goal secured their undefeated regular season. All that stands in the way of a trip to the playoff is their rematch with the Oregon Ducks.
Florida State remained undefeated despite the loss of Jordan Travis with a win over Florida. If they can beat Louisville in the ACC title game, the Seminoles should earn the No. 4 seed in the playoff.
Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, and Alabama take the 5-8 spots. Oregon, Texas, and Alabama have a shot to sneak into the playoff. For the Ducks and the Crimson Tide, the path is clear; win on championship weekend and you’re in. For Texas, they might need a bit more help.
Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 13.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
12-0
1,571 (61)
–
2
12-0
1,460 (1)
+1
3
Washington
12-0
1417
+2
4
Florida State
12-0
1403
+1
5
11-1
1278
+1
6
10-1
1250
-4
7
11-1
1226
–
8
11-1
1182
–
9
Missouri
10-2
1034
+1
10
10-2
967
+1
11
Ole Miss
10-2
937
+1
12
10-2
895
+1
13
9-3
780
+1
14
Louisville
10-2
716
-5
15
9-3
681
+1
16
9-3
602
+1
17
10-2
553
+2
18
11-1
549
–
19
Oklahoma State
9-3
253
+2
20
North Carolina State
9-3
303
+4
21
Oregon State
8-4
253
-6
22
Liberty
12-0
236
–
23
8-4
209
–
24
SMU
10-2
135
+1
25
11-1
79
+5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Kansas State
Others Receiving Votes
Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.