Oklahoma Sooners at Iowa State Cyclones: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for week 9

Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) will face Iowa State (3-4, 0-4) on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Sooners look to pick up their second Big 12 win of the season when they travel to Ames, Iowa to face the Cyclones. Ames can be a tough place to play for Oklahoma, but an 11am kickoff on a Saturday is better than the original Thursday night date the game was originally scheduled for.

Coming out of the bye week, both teams should be fresh and ready to go for this week’s matchup.

Historically, Oklahoma has dominated the matchup, but during the Lincoln Riley era, Iowa State was able to pick up two wins, including one in Norman in 2017, the first season of Riley’s tenure.

Brent Venables is hoping to avoid the same fate as his predecessor by beating an Iowa State team that his pretty good on defense. If the Sooners can get an improved effort from their win over Kansas two weeks ago, then Oklahoma should be able to come away with the win.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Oct 29, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Listen: Sreaming on the Varsity App

Oklahoma vs. Texas injury report:

Oklahoma

T.D. Roof, LB: Out for season (Elbow)

Shane Whitter, LB: Out for season (Shoulder)

Billy Bowman, S: Doubtful (Knee)

Marcus Major, RB: Questionable (Ankle)

Iowa State

No Injuries disclosed

Players to watch:

Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel, QB: 65.1% for 1,215 yards, 13 touchdowns and 1 interceptions. 35 carries, 163 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Marvin Mims WR: 32 receptions for 542 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Brayden Willis, TE: 20 receptions for 330 yards, and 5 touchdowns.

Eric Gray, RB: 97 carries for 695 yards, 5 touchdowns at 7.2 yards per carry.

Jovantae Barnes, RB: 72 carries, 316 yards, 4 touchdowns at 4.4 yards per carry.

Danny Stutsman, LB: 62 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 passes defended.

David Ugwoegbu, LB: 62 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks.

Iowa State Cyclones

Hunter Dekkers, QB: 67.7% for 1,843 yards, 13 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. 50 carries, 34 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Xavier Hutchinson, WR: 67 receptions for 758 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Jihrel Brock, RB: 80 carries for 398 yards, 2 touchdowns at 5 yards per carry.

Will McDonald, DE: 18 total tackles, 4.4 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks.

