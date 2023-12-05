Oklahoma Sooners interested in transfer tight end Jalin Conyers per report

As the 2023 season comes to a close, the Oklahoma Sooners have a big need at the tight end position. Starting tight end Austin Stogner is out of legibility and Jason Llewellyn entered the transfer portal.

Yes, the Sooners are likely to sign elite four-star tight end Davon Mitchell, but Oklahoma could use a veteran option out of the transfer portal to join Mitchell and 2022 signee Kaden Helms.

According to a report from Arizona State Sun Devils beat writer Anthony Totri, the Sooners have scheduled a visit with a familiar face, Jalin Conyers.

Conyers was a signee of the Sooners in the 2020 recruiting class, but transferred to Arizona State after his redshirt freshman season. With the Sun Devils, Conyers caught 74 passes for 846 yards and six touchdowns. In 2023, he was second in receptions and yards for an Arizona State passing game that struggled to throw the ball all season long.

Former Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers, who entered the transfer portal, has visits scheduled with Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas Tech and Utah, per source. — Anthony Totri (@Anthony_Totri) December 4, 2023

Sun Devils quarterbacks completed just 55% of their passes and averaged just 210 passing yards per game. They ranked 127th in the nation passing touchdowns per game and 88th in passing yards per game.

Oklahoma, on the other hand, was ninth in the nation in passing touchdowns per game and sixth in passing yards.

With a need at tight end, the Sooners could add a dynamic weapon to the passing game in their former four-star talent.

According to the report from Troti, the Sooners will have to win a recruiting battle with Georgia, Texas Tech, and Utah.

