Oklahoma Sooners inside top 8 for 2024 4-star RB Stacy Gage

The Oklahoma Sooners finished the 2023 recruiting cycle with a lot of momentum, signing a top-five class in the early signing period. Despite the down year, the Sooners have a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail.

That momentum looks to be carrying over into the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Sooners were included in the top eight for 2024 four-star running back Stacy Gage. The Sooners joined Colorado, Alabama, Florida, Penn State, USC, Ohio State, and Miami in the top eight release.

Out of Tampa, Fla., Gage is a top 20 running back in the 2024 cycle. Playing for IMG Academy in Bradenton, the

DeMarco Murray has done a really nice job over the last two recruiting cycles to add running back talent to the program. In the 2022 cycle, Murray brought in Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk, and in 2023, Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks.

If Oklahoma were able to get a commitment and signature from Gage, the Sooners running back room would have really nice depth to it.

Here’s what Gage told Hayes Fawcett of On3 about Oklahoma, “Always home for me, and I feel like I will be a quick impact to the team.”

Stacy Gage’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

4

176

24

13

Rivals

4

37

10

4

247Sports

4

219

29

17

247 Composite

4

140

22

12

On3 Recruiting

4

87

16

7

On3 Consensus

4

255

32

24

 

Vitals

Hometown

Tampa, Fla.

Projected Position

RB

Height

5-11

Weight

200 lbs

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on Oct. 30, 2021

  • Unofficial visit March 2022

Notable Offers

Twitter

