Oklahoma Sooners inside top 8 for 2024 4-star RB Stacy Gage

The Oklahoma Sooners finished the 2023 recruiting cycle with a lot of momentum, signing a top-five class in the early signing period. Despite the down year, the Sooners have a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail.

That momentum looks to be carrying over into the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Sooners were included in the top eight for 2024 four-star running back Stacy Gage. The Sooners joined Colorado, Alabama, Florida, Penn State, USC, Ohio State, and Miami in the top eight release.

Out of Tampa, Fla., Gage is a top 20 running back in the 2024 cycle. Playing for IMG Academy in Bradenton, the

DeMarco Murray has done a really nice job over the last two recruiting cycles to add running back talent to the program. In the 2022 cycle, Murray brought in Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk, and in 2023, Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks.

If Oklahoma were able to get a commitment and signature from Gage, the Sooners running back room would have really nice depth to it.

Here’s what Gage told Hayes Fawcett of On3 about Oklahoma, “Always home for me, and I feel like I will be a quick impact to the team.”

Stacy Gage’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Florida Gators leading the way followed by Ohio State and Oklahoma in most likely to land Gage.

Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop and Rivals issued a Futurecast favoring the Sooners back in March of 2022.

Parker Thune of OUInsider and 247Sports projected the Sooners to land Gage back in March of 2022.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 176 24 13 Rivals 4 37 10 4 247Sports 4 219 29 17 247 Composite 4 140 22 12 On3 Recruiting 4 87 16 7 On3 Consensus 4 255 32 24

Vitals

Hometown Tampa, Fla. Projected Position RB Height 5-11 Weight 200 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Oct. 30, 2021

Unofficial visit March 2022

Notable Offers

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Stacy Gage is down to 8️⃣ Schools! The 5’11 200 RB from Tampa, FL is ranked as a Top 90 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 7 RB)https://t.co/uKjNi3IKWj pic.twitter.com/55uWVw7Eya — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 1, 2023

