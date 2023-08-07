Oklahoma Sooners inside top 20 in first USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for the 2023 season

The initial release of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll means the college football season is right around the corner. After an offseason filled with realignment storylines and NIL legislation, we’re just weeks away from actual football games.

The top of the Coaches Poll is filled with familiar brands and programs. If the preseason rankings are any indication, this season is going to be a wild one.

The SEC led the way with four programs inside the top 10, followed by the Big Ten with three, the ACC with two, and the Pac-12 with one. While the Big 12 didn’t have a team in the top 10, there were five schools ranked inside the top 25. The SEC had six make the initial poll.

Here’s a look at the preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Georgia Bulldogs

First Place Votes: 61

To the surprise of no one, the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs are sitting atop the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The only real surprise is that coaches voted for someone other than the Dawgs. Yes, they’ll have to replace Stetson Bennett, but they have a talented roster including one of the best players in the game in tight end Brock Bowers.

Michigan Wolverines

First Place Votes: 0

The Michigan Wolverines looked like the team to threaten the Georgia Bulldogs’ reign of terror a year ago before being upset by TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Still loaded with talent, including the returns of J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum, the Wolverines are the frontrunners in the Big Ten.

Alabama Crimson Tide

First Place Votes: 4

The Alabama Crimson Tide have the best coach in college football, a talented roster, and will once again be in contention for the national title in 2023.

Ohio State Buckeyes

First Place Votes: 1

C.J. Stroud is out the door, but Ryan Day’s done the quarterback turnover thing before and found success. Ohio State will have a good defense and the best wide receiver room in the nation to help take pressure off of their new starter.

LSU Tigers

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers‘ defense is going to give them a chance every week. Jayden Daniels is an athletic player that can make plays in every facet of the offense. If Daniels can take another step in his development, the Tigers could be a dangerous squad in 2023.

USC Trojans

The USC Trojans‘ offense will be one of the best in the nation in 2023. But it all comes down to their defense. Can the defense make enough strides to help Caleb Williams make the College Football Playoff in what will likely be his last season at the college ranks?

Penn State Nittany Lions

The Nittany Lions bring arguably the best offensive line in the country into the 2023 season but also bolstered their receiving corps through the transfer portal. Could this be the year Penn State gets over the Michigan and Ohio State hump?

Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles showed signs of life in 2022, finishing 10-3 and winning six in a row to close out the season. Jordan Travis and Johnny Wilson will be a fearsome duo and the Seminoles return Jared Verse, who would have likely been a top 10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Clemson Tigers

Clemson feels like one of the more underrated teams inside the top 10. Cade Klubnik will be an upgrade at quarterback, and Dabo Swinney is one of the best coaches in the country. The addition of Garrett Riley as offensive coordinator should give the Tigers a boost.

Tennessee Volunteers

Josh Heupel has the Tennessee Volunteers looking like a national power again. With his high-octane offense, the Vols will be a dangerous opponent every Saturday this fall.

Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies had an emergence in 2022 buoyed by the outstanding play of quarterback Michael Penix. For the Huskies to be a player in the Pac-12, he’ll need a repeat performance.

Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns look like one of the most talented teams in the country heading into 2023. But talent has never been the problem. Can they live up to the frontrunner status this season? If they don’t Steve Sarkisian will feel that seat get a little hotter.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have the look of a playoff contender with the addition of Sam Hartman at quarterback. Marcus Freeman is off to a hot start in South Bend.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon had a strong showing in Dan Lanning’s first season at the helm. The Ducks have a Heisman contender returning in Bo Nix and if the defense can take a step, the Ducks will be in the College Football Playoff picture.

TCU Horned Frogs

TCU had an incredible run last season as Sonny Dykes showed he was ready for the Power Five jump. The Horned Frogs have to replace several key players from last year’s College Football Playoff team.

Kansas State Wildcats

The defending Big 12 champion Kansas State Wildcats will have a chance to go back-to-back as conference champs for the first time in their tenure in the Big 12. Will Howard had a fantastic season in 2022 and is back for an encore performance.

Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State lost just three games in 2022, but earned a huge win over in-state rival Oregon. Two of their losses games were decided by a combined seven points, coming up on the wrong end of things against USC and Washington.

There’s a lot of optimism in Norman ahead of year two in the Brent Venables era. A bevy of transfer additions and the development of their young stars should help improve a defense that was one of the worst in the school’s history.

North Carolina Tar Heels

When you have a Heisman contender, you have a chance to be really, really good. But it’s going to be tough sledding for UNC in an ever-improving ACC.

Wisconsin Badgers

Luke Fickell’s move from Cincinnati brings a more wide-open offense to help modernize the Badgers. They’ll still have a strong rushing attack, but the passing game should get a boost with Fickell and quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss struggled to finish the 2022 season, but strong quarterback depth and the addition of two really good playmakers at wide receiver should help the Rebels get off to a fast start.

Tulane Green Wave

Tulane made noise at the end of the 2022 season with a big win over USC. Can they continue their upward trajectory and become the power of the AAC? Quarterback Michael Pratt is back to make sure it happens.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech took a step in the right direction in Joey McGuire’s first year. With Tyler Shough back at quarterback, the Red Raiders are on the move.

Texas A&M Aggies

There’s optimism about the Aggies despite a 6-7 season a year ago. The talented recruiting classes that Jimbo Fisher has put together have to pay off at some point, right?

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 169; South Carolina 89; Florida 63; Texas-San Antonio 59; Pittsburgh 52; UCLA 42; Kentucky 34; Baylor 28; Troy 25; Arkansas 20; NC State 19; Fresno State 19; Boise State 18; Auburn 18; Minnesota 16; Miami 16; Mississippi State 13; Oklahoma State 12; Missouri 11; Maryland 10; Southern Methodist 8; South Alabama 8; Illinois 7; Wake Forest 6; Air Force 6; Toledo 5; Washington State 4; Houston 3; Duke 2; Brigham Young 2; Arizona 2; Memphis 1; Kansas 1; James Madison 1.

