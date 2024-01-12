Oklahoma Sooners inside top 10 in USA TODAY Sports’ way-too-early top 25

The college football season has come to an end but it’s never too early to start looking to next season. I mean we only have 232 days until the 2024 season starts back up.

The Sooners are a team that will probably get some preseason hype like they usually do. They bounced back with a 10-win season and finished top 15 in the country this season.

USA TODAY Sports put together their way-too-early top 25 for next year, and Oklahoma comes in at No. 8.

The Sooners went from six wins to 10, including a victory over Texas, in Brent Venables’ second season. Will that upward trend continue in the SEC with a schedule that is much deeper? QB Jackson Arnold showed promise and inexperience in the Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona. How quickly he and a rebuilt offensive line get up to speed will determine if this team can be in the playoff mix. The defense has standouts LB Danny Stutsman and DB Billy Bowman among its leaders. The unit has made great strides in two years under Venables and looks better-positioned to adjust to life in the SEC. – Paul Myerberg and Erick Smith

They are spot on as to why expectations are where they are going into next season. The Sooners return their defensive standouts after that unit made a ton of progress this season. They will have one of the more experienced groups in the country on that side of the ball.

They have to figure out the offensive line, though. There is no question about that, while also developing their young quarterback. If they can do that, it could be a big first year in the SEC for the Sooners.

