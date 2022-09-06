Oklahoma Sooners inside Joel Klatt’s top 10 after week 1

The Oklahoma Sooners opened the 2022 season with a 45-13win over the UTEP Miners. OU jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the first quarter and that was pretty much all she wrote.

Dillon Gabriel, so far, has proven to be as advertised. His poise in the pocket and accuracy with the football helped Oklahoma work quickly on offense. He spread the ball around, finding seven different receivers.

The running game started off strong with 259 yards on the ground, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Eric Gray ran for 102 yards, and Marcus Major chipped in 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Let by Reggie Grimes and Danny Stutsman, the Oklahoma Sooners came to play, holding the Miners to negative rushing yards in the first half. They recorded six sacks on the day and allowed just 13 points.

The Sooners began answering some of the questions that left people doubting just how good they could be in 2022. Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt left the Sooners outside his top 10 teams heading into 2022, but after the Sooners’ 45-13 win in week one, they’re inside Klatt’s top 10.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-0. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Utah State 55-0

Previous Rank: 1

Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) carries the ball against Oregon Ducks linebacker Mase Funa (18) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Oregon 49-3

Previous Rank: 3

Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Notre Dame 21-10

Previous Rank: 2

Clemson Tigers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with media during midweek interviews in Clemson, SC Thursday, September 1, 2022. Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network-USA TODAY NETWORK

Play Georgia Tech on Monday

Previous Rank: 4

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, right, during the 51-7 win against the Colorado State Rams, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

This week: Beat Colorado State 51-7

Previous Rank: 6

Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Sam Houston State Bearkats wide receiver Noah Smith (6) is wrapped up by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Chris Russell Jr. (24) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

This week: Beat Sam Houston State 31-0

Previous Rank: 8

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

This week: Beat UTEP 45-13

Previous Rank: Unranked

USC Trojans

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) carries the ball in the first half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This week: Beat Rice 66-14

Previous Rank: 10

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman following a game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 21-10. Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

This week: Lost to Ohio State 21-10

Previous Rank: 7

Baylor Bears

Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jaylen Ellis (84) and Albany Great Danes defensive back Elijah Ayers (24) in action during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This week: Beat Albany 69-10

Previous Rank: Unranked

